'Teen Mom': Jenelle Evans Granted Protective Order Against Husband David Eason

Jenelle Evans scored a legal victory against her estranged husband, David Eason. The Teen Mom star announced she was filing for permanent separation after six years of marriage, with plans to file for divorce after a year per state law. The former pair have been engulfed in a tense legal battle, with Eason alleging Evans is unfit as a mother, as well as has a history of drug use. In turn, Evans requested a protective order against her ex, citing abuse. The divorce filing came after Child Protective Services opened an investigation after her teenage son, Jace, from a previous relationship, ran away from home multiple times. Jace also alleged that Eason physically hit him. According to Evans, the investigation has been closed, and after Jace was temporarily removed from her custody, he's since been returned. Now, a judge has sided with Evans.

According to Us Weekly, the court granted a six-month domestic violence protective order against Eason. Per the ruling, Eason, 35, cannot have contact of any kind with his Evans and her children. He also cannot post about Eason on social media or visit the kids' schools, and he must surrender his firearms.

Evans was notoriously fired from Teen Mom five years ago after Eason shot and killed their family dog. He claimed the dog bit their then-2-year-old daughter, Ensley.

Evans, 32, shares son Jace, 14, with ex Andrew Lewis. Her son Kaiser, 9, is with her ex-boyfriend Nathan Griffith. Regarding custody of Ensley, 7, there has been no ruling on custody.

Evans explained the separation decision in a TikTok post, saying, "I would've skipped straight to divorce but I couldn't because in the state of North Carolina, you have to be legally separated for a year, and you have to prove you have two separate addresses. The problem with that is that neither of us wanted to leave, so whenever I had the window of opportunity that I was able to file for separation, I filed something called separation by bed and board."