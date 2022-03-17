Tarek El Moussa Walks out of On-Camera Interview During ‘Flip or Flop’ Series Finale

The Flip or Flop series finale airs Thursday night, and a new clip reveals Tarek El Moussa walked out of an on-camera interview during the last episode of the long-running HGTV show. Shared exclusively by People, the clip finds El Moussa and his ex-wife Christina Haack as they survey a home they’re considering taking on as a flip project. Unfortunately, the pair do not find common ground on what to do about the pool featured in the backyard.

“I hate dealing with flips that have pools because they can cost a fortune,” El Moussa says. Haack, being hopeful about the opportunity, says, “Look on the bright side, we also get to do a fun design.” She then offered some ideas for what they could do with the aquatic space. “We could do that really cool glass tile or, because it’s Spanish, maybe a cool clay tile. What about a waterslide?” El Moussa, visibly disinterested in the suggestions, murmurs “No” as he begins walking away. Just before walking off-screen, he says, “Fill it up with water.”

Flip or Flop is ending after 10 seasons on the air, with El Moussa and Haack only revealing the big news earlier this month. People reports that a source close to the production claims that series stars opted to walk away because they felt the show’s setting is “too intimate” for them in the wake of their split and new relationships. “Tarek and Christina are generally cordial. They’re co-parenting and nothing gets in the way of that,” the source said. “The show was just too intimate of a setting at this point and it was time to close that chapter.”

Haack and El Moussa married in 2009 and later premiered as the stars of Flip or Flop in 2013. The couple shares two children: a daughter, Taylor, born in 2010 and a son, Brayden, born in 2015. The couple split in 2016 and legally filed for divorce in 2017. The divorce was finalized in 2018. After the split, they continued to work together on Flip or Flop, even as both moved on to new relationships.

Last year, there was a report of a volatile incident between the exes on the show’s set, which led to speculation about the future of Flip or Flop. It’s alleged that El Moussa referred to Haack as a “washed-up loser,” and then compared her to his new wife, Heather Rae Young. “It’s called winning,” he is alleged to have yelled at his ex, adding, “The world knows you’re crazy!” El Moussa eventually opened up about that explosive argument, offering his take on the matter, telling E!’s Daily Pop, “The whole thing just sucked for everyone involved.”