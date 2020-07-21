Tamar Braxton is "awake and alert" after her reported suicide attempt, according to The Blast. The singer is reportedly stable and discussing "her situation and the days leading up to the hospitalization" with doctors, while Page Six reported she has been moved to another hospital facility for more specialized care.

"Tamar has been transferred to another facility for further evaluation and treatment," her rep confirmed to the outlet. Asking for privacy for the Braxton family, the rep added, "The outpouring of support that Tamar has received is a testament to the light that she brings to people." The reality star was found unresponsive in her L.A. home Thursday night by her boyfriend and rushed to the hospital, reportedly having overdosed on prescription medication.

Weeks prior, the Braxton Family Values star accused her network bosses of destroying her family and making her "suicidal" in an email obtained by Page Six. When WEtv executives reached out to its employees outlining the company's efforts to support the Black community amid the social unrest sparked by the death of George Floyd, Braxton said that her family was in "disarray" due to their years on reality TV.

"We fight with each other, we betray each other, and now we’re physically assaulting each other — all happening because your show has chosen to show the absolute worst side of a strong, independent and successful African American family; a show that I created to showcase a strong Black Family as a beacon of hope for all the young black girls and boys out there; instead you coached and cajoled us into finding the worst in each other," she wrote in the email.

Comparing the network to "cruel white slave masters who once chained our forefathers, and the oppressive police forces that now terrorize our communities," she added, "I hope those ratings were worth it because you succeeded in destroying a great black family." Braxton said "the final stake into the heart" of her family was when the show exposed her childhood sexual abuse, "a secret I’d never shared with anyone, a secret I was so ashamed to talk about that I hid it even from my own mom."

Braxton said after the secret was exposed during filming, "You broke me that day and I considered ending my own life then for the shame I felt!" She ended the email, "I have news for you! Today, I take my power back. I will no longer tolerate being oppressed. I am asking you to break the chains NOW and LET ME GO I am suffocating! I CAN’T BREATHE!!" WeTV said in response to Page Six asking about the email, "We are keeping her and her family in our thoughts and prayers and joining with her fans sending strength and healing at this difficult time."

If you or someone you know are in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741.