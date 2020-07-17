Tamar Braxton Fans Hugely Concerned for Star Following Hospitalization, Possible Suicide Attempt

Tamar Braxton fans are praying the reality star will be OK after reports that she was hospitalized Thursday following a possible suicide attempt. The Blast reports that singer and reality TV personality was found "unresponsive" by her boyfriend David Adefeso at the Ritz Carlton Residence in Downtown Los Angeles near LA Live. Adefeso called 911 to report that Braxton had been drinking and had taken an unknown amount of prescription pills. Sources told the news outlet he believed it was a possible suicide attempt.

An ambulance reportedly transported Braxton to a California hospital in Downtown LA. The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to The Blast that they received a call around 9:45 p.m. in regards to a 43-year-old woman who had a medical emergency listed as "possible overdose." The Celebrity Big Brother champion is reportedly in stable condition but was still unconscious at the time of this writing. She is reportedly under 24-hour watch at the hospital.

Fans are heartbroken over the news and clamoring for new information. Continue reading to see how social media is reacting to the news of Braxton's hospitalization.