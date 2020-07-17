Tamar Braxton Fans Hugely Concerned for Star Following Hospitalization, Possible Suicide Attempt
Tamar Braxton fans are praying the reality star will be OK after reports that she was hospitalized Thursday following a possible suicide attempt. The Blast reports that singer and reality TV personality was found "unresponsive" by her boyfriend David Adefeso at the Ritz Carlton Residence in Downtown Los Angeles near LA Live. Adefeso called 911 to report that Braxton had been drinking and had taken an unknown amount of prescription pills. Sources told the news outlet he believed it was a possible suicide attempt.
An ambulance reportedly transported Braxton to a California hospital in Downtown LA. The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to The Blast that they received a call around 9:45 p.m. in regards to a 43-year-old woman who had a medical emergency listed as "possible overdose." The Celebrity Big Brother champion is reportedly in stable condition but was still unconscious at the time of this writing. She is reportedly under 24-hour watch at the hospital.
Fans are heartbroken over the news and clamoring for new information. Continue reading to see how social media is reacting to the news of Braxton's hospitalization.
'Sending so much love'
Sending so much love to Tamar Braxton this morning!!!!!! I hope she’s okay.— HOOD VOGUE is tired of poverty (@itskeyon) July 17, 2020
Praying for Tamar to pull through 🙏🏾— YBT (@yungbabytate) July 17, 2020
'Pray for healing'
Don’t judge Tamar. Suicide attempts are nothing to take lightly. Just mind your business and pray for healing. pic.twitter.com/kLQRDYC1vw— #FreeYandyLutherKing #FreePorshaTubman (@cxrodge2) July 17, 2020
All of y’all who laughed at her, clowned her and called her a “muppet” can keep your fake sympathy to yourselves.
Lord please let Tamar Braxton pull through. Depression is very real and I’m praying you hold her close.— The Nostalgia Queen ➐ 👸🏽 (@Snow_Blacck) July 17, 2020
'Not Tamar'
Not Tamar man. I’m just glad her boyfriend found her. I probably would have had a break down if she actually died. I love Tay Tay😥. This is the time her family needs to step up.— Kayla Got The 411 (@kaylagothe411) July 17, 2020
Praying for Tamar 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾— Nina Parker (@MzGossipGirl) July 17, 2020
'Please God let her pull through'
Not Tamar man.. pic.twitter.com/JuHEidQaX6— BOXiANAaaaaaaKSAB💭 (@VivaBoxiana) July 17, 2020
Tamar is literally one of the best vocalists of our time. A criminally underrated one too. Please God let her pull through. https://t.co/XOh53TnmFc— z (@zzogiee) July 17, 2020
'2020 is really trying it'
Keeping Tamar in my prayers tonight. 2020 is really trying it. 😞— amorphous (@loneamorphous) July 17, 2020
Suicide doesn’t end the chances of life getting worse, it eliminates the possibility of it ever getting any better.
Praying for my friend Tamar Braxton. 🙏🏾— Elgin Charles (@ElginCharles) July 17, 2020
'The devil is so busy'
Prayers for Tamar Braxton 🥺💔 the devil is so busy!!!— 💫✨ (@TheJessieWoo) July 17, 2020
Sending love to Tamar and her family 😔 https://t.co/U4pTlUUhFh— Ira Madison III (@ira) July 17, 2020
'Find a little piece of hope'
Tamar has been one of my favorite artists for YEARS so this really hits different. I hope she’s ok & eventually gets the help she needs to recover from whatever she’s going through.— z (@zzogiee) July 17, 2020
Waking up to the news of Tamar’s hospitalization is hard.
Whatever it is, I’m praying. I’m praying she pulls through, knows she is loved and can find the light.
I’m praying for everyone for whom life’s circumstances are too much. I pray you can find a little piece of hope.— Candice Marie Benbow (@CandiceBenbow) July 17, 2020
'Mental illness respects nobody'
Lord not Tamar 🥴🥴🥴🥴 mental illness respects nobody 😢😢😢 love and light her way 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 https://t.co/Q8IpxsqnlH— adaforever (@adaezeforever12) July 17, 2020
Not Tamar damn this week has been a lot. But, 2020 has really been the most. 🙏— You missed me (@jaslanta) July 17, 2020