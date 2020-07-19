Tamar Braxton's Sisters Speak out Following Her Recent Hospitalization

Three of Tamar Braxton's sisters are asking the singer's fans to pray for her after the Braxton Family Values singer was hospitalized late Thursday. Braxton's boyfriend David Adefeso reportedly found her "unresponsive" at her home in Los Angeles and told a 911 dispatcher that Braxton threatened suicide earlier in the day. The 43-year-old Braxton reportedly sent an alleged suicide note to her family Thursday.

Braxton's sisters all shared similar posts, asking fans to pray for a quick recovery. Towanda Braxton, 46, shared an illustration with "Pray 4 our family" written in it, alongside a praying hands emoji in the caption. Trina Braxton, 45, shared a simple red heart illustration on Instagram. "Keep my family in your prayers," Traci Braxton, 49, posted.

Adefeso called 911 at about 9:45 p.m. Thursday after he found Braxton "unresponsive" at the Ritz Carlton Residencies in Los Angeles. He told the dispatcher Braxton was drinking and may have overdosed on pills. Braxton also threatened suicide earlier in the day. Police reportedly did not find a suicide note, although The Blast reported Braxton sent a suicide note to her family. She reportedly wrote the message as a tweet but chose to share it privately instead. In the note, she reportedly called herself a "slave," and said she does not "own my life. My stories. My pictures. My thoughts or beliefs." She claims she was "threatened and punished" when she asked "my massa to free me."

Braxton, who shot to fame as a member of The Braxtons and with her solo hits, became a reality TV star in 2011 with WE tv's Braxton Family Values. She was also a host on The Real and won Celebrity Big Brother Season 2. She is reportedly in a contract dispute with WE tv and has publicly expressed dissatisfaction with how Braxton Family Values has been edited. Braxton is set to star in a new WE tv series, Get Ya Life.

On Friday, The Blast obtained a letter Braxton sent a few weeks before she was hospitalized. The letter was a response to WE tv's support for the Black community. She criticized executives for portraying the Braxton family as a family who "fight with each other, betray each other, and now we’re physically assaulting each other." Braxton wrote that the show now portrays "the absolute worst side of a strong, independent, and successful African American family." Braxton was not happy that WE tv learned Braxton was "assaulted and raped repeatedly from age 6 to age 16, sometimes multiple times a day" and "considered ending my own life then for the shame I felt" when the network allegedly exposed this.

