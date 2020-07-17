Tamar Braxton Reportedly Sent Alleged Suicide Note to Family

Singer Tamar Braxton was rushed to a Los Angeles hospital Thursday night after a possible suicide attempt. Braxton reportedly sent a suicide note to family members hours before she was hospitalized, telling them the "only way I see out is death." The 43-year-old Braxton Family Values star considered sending the message out to the world in a tweet but chose to send it privately to family members, according to The Blast.

"I am a slave," Braxton wrote in the message, obtained by The Blast. "I do not own my life. My stories. My pictures. My thoughts or beliefs. I've asked my massa to free me. I'm threatened and punished for it. The only way I see out is death. I will choose that before I continue to love [SIC] like this. Please help me." At the end, Braxton added a praying hands emoji.

Earlier Friday, The Blast reported that Braxton's boyfriend David Adefeso found Braxton "unresponsive" at the Ritz Carlton Residences in Downtown Los Angeles. Adefeso called 911, telling the dispatcher Braxton was drinking and took prescription pulls. He thought Braxton attempted suicide, sources told the outlet. The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed they got a 911 call at around 9:45 p.m. Thursday to help a 43-year-old woman who suffered a "possible overdose." Officers followed the woman to the hospital to continue their investigation.

Braxton and Adefeso typically host a live YouTube show called Coupled & Quarantined during the coronavirus pandemic. They were set to do a new episode Thursday night, but they instead showed a message from her family. "Your girl Tamar is under the weather today and not feeling well so we need to postpone today's show," the message read, adding that Braxton did not have the coronavirus. "We're sad because we had a great show lined up for you today, but next week’s show is going to be even bigger and better," the statement continued. "So sorry for the inconvenience, we know many of you look forward to the show every week. We'll make it up to you next week."

"Tamar has had a very tough and emotional day -- more information will be coming in the next few days," Braxton's rep told The Blast. "Please pray for her."

Braxton has recently been in a contract dispute with WE tv, which airs Braxton Family Values. She was reportedly not happy with the trailer for her new series, Get Ya Life, which will also air on WE tv. She publicly complained about her relationship with the network, even adding "slave" to her name on Twitter.

Your post is exactly what I’m talking about. I too feel the same way. It used to be funny and fun. But some will say well you actually said or did the negative things. True but now true. It’s the context. And that’s why they do it. To ruin your credibility. https://t.co/rqXRSG97ke — TAMAR "SLAVE” BRAXTON (@TamarBraxtonHer) July 13, 2020

In two July 13 tweets, she told fans she agreed that Braxton Family Values was leaning too heavily on drama lately. "That’s what happens when it’s all white executives having all the power & telling your black family stories," she wrote. "I WILL get justice for my family and all other black reality shows with the narrative of ABP & negativity. it’s TERRIBLE& I’m tired." In another message, Braxton said the show "used to be funny and fun" before it focused on the negative.

If you or someone you know are in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741.