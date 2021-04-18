'Survivor' Star Sunday Burquest Dead at 50

✖

Survivor alum Sunday Burquest, who competed on Season 33 (Millenials vs. Gen X) of the CBS series, has died following a lengthy battle with cancer. On Twitter, Martin Holmes of Inside Survivor confirmed the news, as Burquest's daughter, Kennedy Burquest, shared the information about her passing. She was 50 years old.

On Instagram, Kennedy wrote a moving tribute to her mother. In her caption, she shared her gratitude for Sunday for fighting her battle with cancer for as long as she did. She began her caption by writing, "To my unbelievably beautiful mama, Thank you. Thank you for fighting as hard as you did for as long as you did. Thank you for being a best friend, a role model, a sister, and my mother all in one. Thank you for raising me to love Jesus, and show that love to others. That’s something you did so well."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @kennedy_burquest

"It breaks my heart to know you will never get to see me on my wedding day, or be there when I have my first kid," Kennedy continued. "But I know you’re watching over me. Although it hurts me so bad to watch you go, I’m so happy you are happy again. I’m happy you get to be with Jesus, and see your dad. I’m happy you aren’t in pain anymore. I’m happy I got to have these past few months with you. I loved taking care of you. You’ll always be my favorite patient." Kennedy ended her caption by affirming her love for Sunday, as she wrote, "I love you to heaven and back a million times. I know one day we will meet again. Until then, I’ll spend every minute missing you, and trying to make you proud. Rest easy mom, I’ll see you soon."

In June 2020, Burquest revealed that she had been diagnosed with esophageal and ovarian cancer, per PEOPLE. She previously battled breast cancer in 2012. After undergoing several rounds of treatments, including chemotherapy and radiation, she was declared cancer-free in 2016. Burquest received a clean bill of health just in time to compete on the 33rd season of Survivor, which aired in late 2016. She ended up making it to Day 35 in the game and finished in seventh place.