'Survivor' Season 41 Cast Officially Revealed
After a long hiatus brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, Survivor is finally back with Season 41. In advance of the season premiere, which will air on Wednesday, Sept. 22, CBS released the names of the 18 individuals who will be competing to become the next sole Survivor. Not only did they release the official cast for Season 41, but they also shared some interesting details about what fans can expect from the upcoming season.
Survivor will be doing things a bit differently for Season 41 with a little help from host and executive producer Jeff Probst. For the upcoming season, Probst will address the audience directly as the action takes place in order to offer them even more insight into the game. Additionally, there will be a "Game within the Game" in which fans can spot hidden puzzles in the episode to solve them.
“I cannot remember a time when I’ve been this excited to launch a new season of ‘Survivor,’” Probst said about the upcoming season in a statement. “‘Survivor 41’ features a really likable group of savvy ‘Survivor’ players and they are in for the most intense, most difficult and most dangerous season we’ve ever done. We know we have the most loyal fans of any show on television, and we are pumped to bring them a new, exciting season of ‘Survivor!’”
Who are the players that will be featured during this exciting season? Read on to find out what you need to know about the 18 castaways vying for their chance at the $1,000,000 prize.
Brad Reese
Brad Reese is originally from Shawnee, Wyoming, where he currently resides. The 50-year-old works as a rancher.
Danny McCray
33-year-old Danny McCray is a former NFL player. He lives in Frisco, Texas, and originally hails from Houston.
David Voce
David Voce will surely bring the brains to Survivor as he is a neurosurgeon. The 35-year-old currently lives in Chicago, Illinois.
Deshawn Radden
Deshawn Radden is also in the health field, as he is a medical student. The 26-year-old lives in Miami, Florida.
Eric Abraham
Eric Abraham is originally from Atlanta, Georgia, but now calls San Antonio, Texas his home. The 51-year-old is a cyber security analyst.
Erika Casupanan
32-year-old Erika Casupanan is a communications manager. While her hometown is Niagara Falls, Ontario, she currently lives in Toronto.
Evvie Jagoda
Evvie Jagoda is a PhD student who lives in Arlington, Massachusetts. She is 28 years old.
Genie Chen
Genie Chen is originally from Los Angeles, California, but calls Portland, Oregon home. The 46-year-old is a grocery clerk.
Heather Aldret
Heather Aldret was born and raised in Charleston, South Carolina, where she currently lives with her family. The 52-year-old is a stay at home mom.
Jairus Robinson
Jairus Robinson is one of the youngest members of the cast at 20 years old. He is from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, where he currently lives, and is a college student.
Liana Wallace
Liana Wallace is also on the younger side of the cast, as she is 20 years old. Wallace, who lives in Washington D.C., is a college student.
Naseer Muttalif
Naseer Muttalif is originally from Sri Lanka, but now calls Morgan Hill, California home. The 37-year-old is a sales manager.
Ricard Foyé
31-year-old Ricard Foyé is a flight attendant. He currently lives in Sedro-Woolley, Washington.
Sara Wilson
Sara Wilson is a healthcare consultant from Boston, Massachusetts. She is 24 years old.
Shantel Smith
Shantal Smith is originally from Canada but now resides in the U.S. capital. The 34-year-old is a pastor.
Sydney Segal
Sydney Segal is a 26-year-old law student. She's originally from Los Angeles, California and now lives in Brooklyn, New York.
Xander Hastings
Xander Hastings currently lives in Chicago, Illinois, where he works as an app developer. He is 21 years old.