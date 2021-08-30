'Survivor' Season 41 Cast Officially Revealed

After a long hiatus brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, Survivor is finally back with Season 41. In advance of the season premiere, which will air on Wednesday, Sept. 22, CBS released the names of the 18 individuals who will be competing to become the next sole Survivor. Not only did they release the official cast for Season 41, but they also shared some interesting details about what fans can expect from the upcoming season.

Survivor will be doing things a bit differently for Season 41 with a little help from host and executive producer Jeff Probst. For the upcoming season, Probst will address the audience directly as the action takes place in order to offer them even more insight into the game. Additionally, there will be a "Game within the Game" in which fans can spot hidden puzzles in the episode to solve them.

“I cannot remember a time when I’ve been this excited to launch a new season of ‘Survivor,’” Probst said about the upcoming season in a statement. “‘Survivor 41’ features a really likable group of savvy ‘Survivor’ players and they are in for the most intense, most difficult and most dangerous season we’ve ever done. We know we have the most loyal fans of any show on television, and we are pumped to bring them a new, exciting season of ‘Survivor!’”

Who are the players that will be featured during this exciting season? Read on to find out what you need to know about the 18 castaways vying for their chance at the $1,000,000 prize.