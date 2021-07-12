'Survivor' Season 41 Premiere Date Revealed at CBS

✖

A new group of contestants will battle it out this fall to become the next survivor when Survivor returns for its 41st season. After facing countless delays due to the coronavirus pandemic, the new season of the beloved CBS reality series, hosted by Jeff Probst, is set to kick off with a two-hour Season 41 premiere on Wednesday, Sept. 22 at 8 p.m. ET. Set to take place in Fiji, and mark the show's return to the schedule after being absent from the Fall 2020 schedule, Season 41 will be "a MONSTER of a season," according to Probst.

CBS released its full fall TV premiere date schedule on Monday. Fall TV at the network is set to officially kick off on Sunday, Sept. 12 with the Season 54 premiere of 60 Minutes. Highlights on the schedule include premiere dates for NCIS Season 19, which will move to a new day and timeslot, and spinoff series NCIS: Hawai'i, starring Vanessa Lachey. Tuesdays will become the home day for a trifecta of FBI series. Meanwhile, another major change is coming for SEAL Team. The series is set to air the first four episodes of Season 5 on CBS before it moves to streamer Paramount+, which you can sign up for here, for the rest of the season.

Bringing together a new band of contestants in Fiji, bringing Survivor Season 41 to the screen was an uphill battle. The season faced countless delays due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The season initially had a September 2020 premiere date, though travel to Fiji was halted due to safety restrictions, pushing that date back indefinitely. Survivor was removed from the fall 2020 CBS schedule in July, when CBS moved S.W.A.T. from a midseason premiere to replace it with the upcoming season of The Amazing Race, which had already been filmed. It marked the first fall without a Survivor season for the first time in two decades. When the season was bumped from the Fall 2020 schedule, Probst said "the situation is unprecedented and we are learning more information every day. It is out of concern for the well-being of all of you that we have taken this step."

After facing those delays, Probst announced in March that the crew would be heading back Fiji to begin production a year after they had originally planned to begin shooting the new season, with new coronavirus safety procedures established. Sharing the exciting news, Probst told fans, "Fiji has invited us back to their beautiful country to shoot Season 41… I can't remember a time when I’ve been this pumped to shoot Survivor. The past year has reminded me and I hope it's reminded you that you got to live your life like it's one big great adventure and Survivor fulfills that so I am thrilled to say I will see you on the island for Survivor 41. Let’s do it!"

Given the multiple delays and the long wait, news of a Season 41 premiere date immediately sparked excitement among fans. Replying to Probst's video confirming the news, the official CBS account wrote, "the tribe has spoken and we are FREAKING OUT ABOUT THIS NEWS." One fan said, "Yay!! Cannot wait." The two-hour Survivor Season 41 premiere kicks off on Wednesday, Sept. 22 at 8 p.m. ET.

