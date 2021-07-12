'NCIS' Season 19 Premiere Date Revealed at CBS With New Day and Time Slot

✖

NCIS is headed back to TV this fall! On Monday, CBS confirmed NCIS Season 19 will premiere on Monday, Sept. 20 in its new 9 p.m. ET timeslot. Prior to the upcoming season, the beloved police procedural aired in the same Tuesday 8 p.m. timeslot ever since its debut back in 2003, though CBS has now reserved Tuesdays for a full FBI block.

When CBS fall TV returns – the schedule will officially kick off on Sunday, Sept. 12 with the Season 54 premiere of 60 Minutes at 7:30 p.m. – NCIS will act as a lead-in for the newest installment in the franchise, NCIS: Hawai'i. The new series will star Vanessa Lachey as Jane Tennant, the first female Special Agent in Charge of NCIS Pearl Harbor, who "has thrived and risen through the ranks by equal parts confidence and strategy in a system that has pushed back on her every step of the way." It will premiere on Sept. 20 in the 10 p.m. timeslot. The remaining Monday night timeslots at CBS will be filled by the fourth season of The Neighborhood at 8 p.m. ET and the third season of Bob ♥ Abishola at 8:30 p.m. ET.

The more you know. The new season of #NCIS premieres Monday, September 20th. pic.twitter.com/FJkVk26Ani — NCIS (@NCIS_CBS) July 12, 2021

While few details have been revealed about NCIS Season 19, it is known that it will look a little different. After he initially planned to leave the show after Season 18, Mark Harmon, who stars as Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs, will have a limited presence in the new season. According to multiple sources who spoke to TVLine, Harmon will only appear in a "small number" of episodes, with one insider even claiming that "it's going to be in the low single digits." Another source said Harmon would only be in "a few" episodes. The network, however, has not confirmed these reports. Fans will recall that Season 18 ended with the maiden voyage of Gibbs' boat going up in flames following an explosion and Gibbs, who earlier in the season had been suspended after he assaulted a man who abused dogs, in the water swimming away.

Season 19 will also see at least two new faces. Gary Cole and Katrina Law are confirmed to be joining the cast as series regulars. Cole, who was nominated for an Emmy for his work on HBO's Veep, will play FBI Special Agent Alden Park. Law is set to return in the role of Special Agent Jessica Knight, who was introduced in the last two episodes of Season 18 as a recurring guest star. Cofnirming the new series regulars, showrunner Steven D. Binder told Deadline, "we are excited to have new characters and stories to tell that adds to and reenergizes the world we’ve come to love over the 400+ episodes."

NCIS first premiered in 2003, and its first spinoff, NCIS: Los Angeles, arrived in 2009, with NCIS: New Orleans following in 2014. NCIS Season 19 is scheduled to premiere on Monday, Sept. 20 at 9 p.m. ET. Previous seasons of the beloved show are available for streaming on Paramount+, which you can sign up for with a free trial by clicking here.

