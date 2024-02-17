'Survivor' Host Jeff Probst Confirms Major Casting Decision for Next Three Seasons

As Survivor gears up for Season 46, some changes are coming to the casting process. With a reality show that has been on as long as Survivor, there were bound to be returning contestants or major changes both on and off camera. Whether it be for an all-star season or a regular season. In the last six seasons, however, there have been no returning players. Probst tells Entertainment Weekly he didn't realize the streak of new returning players was happening and he and his team "haven't even though about" bringing back all-stars.

"I'm so happy with our casting team," Probst shared. "I can't tell you how fun it is when I'm in a casting session, and this new person pops onto my screen, and I get to talk to them about their life. The team is finding such interesting people, and those people are now being on the show and that influences people to apply."

That is going to keep going through at least Season 48, Probst says. "It's just a constant flow of fascinating people," he explained. "Why would we want returning players? Not yet. Time is on our side. Let's just keep going here. And that's how I feel about seasons 47 and 48. We're already meeting the people who are going to be playing months from now, and we are jazzed about it. So until you said that, I don't think I'd given it any thought. There was no thought about returning players in 46 or 47 or 48."

While it's always great seeing a fan-favorite competing once again for another chance to become the Sole Survivor, it is nice seeing a fresh batch of new castaways each season and picking out new fan favorites. This doesn't mean that the all-star seasons won't ever return. Jeff Probst doesn't see Survivor ending any time soon. Plus, it would be perfect if the next all-star season just so happened to be the milestone 50th season.

Survivor Season 46 will still be one to watch, as episodes will once again be 90 minutes just like with Season 45. The new season premieres on Wednesday, Feb. 28, meaning that it won't be long until the new castaways are competing against each other to become the Sole Survivor. It's going to be another entertaining season that fans won't want to miss out on as part of CBS' 2024 spring schedule.