'The Neighborhood' and 'Bob Hearts Abishola' Are Not on Tonight, Here's Why

✖

The CBS sitcoms The Neighborhood and Bob Hearts Abishola are both missing from the network's Monday, March 29 schedule. This is due to continuing coverage of NCAA Basketball Championship March Madness coverage. The Monday dramas All Rise and Bull will also not be on CBS this week. Fans of both The Neighborhood and Bob Hearts Abishola will have to wait until Monday, April 12 to see new episodes of the show. The Neighborhood will be back that day in its regular 8 p.m. ET time, with Bob Hearts Abishola following at 8:30 p.m. ET.

The Neighborhood is almost finished with its third season, while Bob Hearts Abishola is finishing up its second season. Their season finales are scheduled to air on Monday, May 17. The Bull Season 5 finale also airs on May 17. The All Rise Season 2 finale will not air until Monday, May 24 at 9 p.m. ET.

The Neighborhood was created by Jim Reynolds and stars Max Greenfield (New Girl) and Beth Behrs (2 Broke Girls) as a Midwestern couple who move to a tough part in Los Angeles. Cedric the Entertainer, Tichina Arnold, Sean McKinney, and Marcel Spears star as their neighbors. Hank Greenspan plays their son. The show's most recent episode, "Welcome to the Treehouse," aired on March 15.

Bob Hearts Abishola was created by Chuck Lorre, Eddie Gorodetsky, al Higgins, and Gina Yashere. Billy Gardell (Mike & Molly) stars as Bob Wheeler, a divorced man who falls in love with Abishola Bolatito Doyinsola Oluwatoyin Adebambo, a Nigerian immigrant played by Folake Olowofoyeku. At the start of the show, Bob suffers a heart attack and falls in love with his nurse, Abishola. The other members of the main cast are Matt Jones, Christine Ebersole, Maribeth Monroe, Shola Adewisu, Barry Shabaka Henley, Vernee Watson, Gina Yashere, and Anthony Okungbowa. The show's most recent episode was "We Don't Rat on Family," which also aired on March 15.

Although both sitcoms are nearing the end of their current seasons, fans will have more fun with these characters in the fall. In February, CBS renewed both shows for the 2021-2022 TV season. “We’re extremely proud of these two comedies and delighted to bring them back next season,” Thom Sherman, Senior EVP Programming at CBS Entertainment, said in a statement. “The Neighborhood and Bob Hearts Abishola masterfully blend humor with relatable and culturally relevant storylines, and are tremendous, successful Monday night anchors.”