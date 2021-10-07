Phil Keoghan Shares How Long He Wants to Host ‘The Amazing Race’ (Exclusive)

Phil Keoghan has been a mainstay on The Amazing Race ever since its premiere in 2001. Twenty years later and Keoghan is still sending teams off from various pit stops around the world. How long does he expect the series to go on for? And how long does he want to continue hosting? During an exclusive interview with PopCulture ahead of Tough as Nails Season 3, Keoghan shared all of the details that fans have been dying to know about The Amazing Race’s future.

There has been much speculation about the future of TAR given the state of the world amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. But, Keoghan is adamant that the competition series will be back, and he believes that it’s exactly what the world needs right now. He explained, “The Amazing Race is a show that for 20 years and 30 something seasons has continued to shine the light on all the positive, good things in the world. Quite frankly, I think we need it more than we’ve ever needed it before. So, I see a long future for Amazing Race.” Keoghan continued to say that he doesn’t see it ending “anytime soon” and that “as long as the fans continue to want the show, we will continue to produce it.”

As for Keoghan’s future with the show, specifically, he still loves hosting the program. He explained that as long as he enjoys what he’s doing, he’ll continue to host TAR. “I think with any job that you do, if you don’t look forward to going and doing your job, and my rule is always being, would I pay to do the things that I’m doing, that I’m getting paid for? Would I actually say, ‘Hey, I’ll pay to do that,’” he said. “I do love what I do and as long as I have that drive and that passion to tell people’s stories, and as long as CBS wants me in that role, then I would like to do it for as long as I can.”

It's still unclear when on your TV screens. However, Keoghan assures fans that they're currently working on how to make that happen. Keoghan explained, "Well, what I will tell you is that we will finish the race that we started. I can tell you that we are in pre-production right now, working really hard to make that happen. It is a priority for us. It's a priority for the network. It's a priority for our fans and for the former racers to get an opportunity to come back and we will do it."