‘Summer House’ Spinoff ‘In The City’ Trailer Drops Amid Amanda Batula, West Wilson Scandal

The Amanda Batula and West Wilson drama continues in New York on Bravo’s new Summer House spinoff, In The City, which dropped its first trailer on Tuesday.

In The City, which premieres May 19, follows some fresh and familiar Summer House faces — including Batula, Kyle Cooke, Lindsay Hubbard, Danielle Olivera and Andrea Denver — as they “navigate the biggest transitions of their lives,” including the end of Batula’s marriage to Cooke.

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The first trailer for the new spinoff show kicks off with footage of Cooke and Batula’s 2021 wedding, as a graphic ominously hints, “Not every love story ends in happily ever after.” Headlines showing Cooke and Batula’s split then appear on screen, as Batula is asked by a producer what happened, to which she responds, “Are you ready for this?”

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It’s then that the trailer shows a moment from earlier in the fall, when Batula meets up with Wilson for a warm hug and a familiar greeting of “Mandy” and “cutie.”

Batula and Cooke’s marriage continues to be rocky as well, with Batula angrily asking Cooke, “Who was in our apartment last night? While I’m asleep? Do you know how many times you cheated on me?”

Later, the two appear to be discussing their divorce, with Batula telling Cooke, “We don’t have a prenup, but if you come for me, I’ll come for you,” as he warns her in return, “That would be a losing battle.” It’s then that Batula fires back, “Are you threatening me?”

Hubbard, who has her own journey navigating the New York City dating scene as a single mom in the upcoming season, can also be seen weighing in on her co-stars’ marital drama, shouting at Cooke, “I am in tears watching my friends demolish their relationship!”

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Other In The City cast members include Eoin Heavey, Lexi Sundin, Nick Barber, Yvonne Najor, Georgina Ferzil, Whitney Fransway, Kenny Martin, Gavin Moseley and Katie Arundel.

Batula and Wilson’s relationship has been making headlines over the past few weeks after the two Summer House co-stars confirmed their controversial romance on March 31.

“We’ve seen the growing online speculation, so while this is still very new, we wanted to provide some clarity,” Batula and Wilson, who previously dated Batula’s friend, Ciara Miller, in 2023, wrote in a joint statement on Instagram at the time. “It was never our intention to purposely hide anything. Given the complicated relationship dynamics involved and the scrutiny that comes with being on a reality show, we need a little space to process things privately before speaking on it.”

“We’ve shown up for each other as friends over the years, through all the highs and lows, and what’s developed recently was the last thing either of us expected,” they continued. “Our connection grew out of a genuine, long-standing friendship, which made it especially important for us to approach this with care.”

(Amanda Batula)

“As our feelings evolved, we wanted to take time to understand exactly what we were feeling,” the two concluded. “We also recognize that this has had an impact beyond just us and never wanted our actions to cause any hurt or be perceived as careless. We truly appreciate the understanding and respect as we navigate this.”

In The City premieres Tuesday, May 19, at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo as a two-hour crossover event following the Summer House Season 10 finale at 8 p.m. ET. New episodes will stream the next day on Peacock.