Bravo Unveils ‘Summer House’ Spinoff

A new Summer House spinoff is on the way. This time, they’re taking over the Big Apple.

Us Weekly reports the network announced on September 17 that the latest show in the franchise, In the City, is officially in production. Bravo teased the show with a first look clip that showed cameras being shut off in Montauk — and being turned on in New York City.

A show description reads: “In the city that never sleeps, a group of New Yorkers navigates the biggest transitions of their lives — marriage, parenthood, reinvention, and the reality of growing up without growing apart. Can they have it all, or will they need to choose between the lives they’ve built and the futures they never saw coming?”

It’s not been announced which Summer House stars will participate in the new show, if any. However, star Kyle Cooke’s voice is the voiceover in the teaser.

Summer House premiered in 2017. It originally began as a backdoor pilot on Vanderpump Rules. Season 10 is set to premiere in 2026.

The show follows a group of friends who share a Hamptons house on the weekends in the summer. OGs include Kyle, Amanda Batula, Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard. The show also has spinoffs, Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard and Winter House.

Filming begins as Season 10 production recently wrapped on Summer House. Longtime cast member Paige DeSorbo announced her exit in June after seven seasons and her breakup with Craig Conover.“I have a little life update for you: I’ve made the decision not to return to Summer House,” Paige shared via her Instagram Stories. “Being a part of this show has been one of the most rewarding chapters of my life — the friendships, the drama, the giggles, all unforgettable.”

The two split in November 2024, with Conover claiming he was blindsided as he was ready to propose. The breakup was initiated by DeSorbo over Thanksgiving weekend, with her stating lifestyle differences as the reason, with Conover wanting to settle in Charleston, SC, and her preferring a different life in the city.