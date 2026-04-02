Bravo Stars Confirm They’re Dating After Fan Speculation

Summer House stars Amanda Batula and West Wilson have officially confirmed they are romantically involved amid probably the biggest relationship scandal to hit Bravo since Vanderpump Rules’ Scandoval. The new couple released a statement to their respective Instagram accounts, per PEOPLE.

Their statement came amid weeks of rumors they were dating. Fans have been outraged about the romance and how it impacts co-star Ciara Miller, who is Batula’s good friend and Wilson’s ex.

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“We’ve seen the growing online speculation, so while this is still very new, we wanted to provide some clarity. It was never our intention to purposely hide anything. Given the complicated relationship dynamics involved and the scrutiny that comes with being on a reality show, we need a little space to process things privately before speaking on it,” the statement notes in part.

“We’ve shown up for each other as friends over the years, through all the highs and lows, and what’s developed recently was the last thing either of us expected,” they continued. “Our connection grew out of a genuine, long-standing friendship, which made it especially important for us to approach this with care,” they added.

The statement concluded: “As our feelings evolved, we wanted to take time to understand exactly what we were feeling. We also recognize that this has had an impact beyond just us and never wanted our actions to cause any hurt or be perceived as careless. We truly appreciate the understanding and respect as we navigate this.”

A cryptic social media post from Southern Charm star Austen Kroll ignited the rumors even further. On Sunday, March 29, Kroll shared a photo from a dinner on Instagram with the caption: “Pasta and f— your friends exes are apparently so back,” which many fans interpreted as a possible nod to Batula and Wilson’s relationship as rumors about them being “openly flirty” circulated. Wilson previously denied he and Batula were together, telling Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live recently that their relationship was platonic.

Miller worked the red carpet for the Season 2 premiere of Your Friends & Neighbors on March 30. During her conversation with star Jon Hamm at the event, Hamm asked her how she was. “I’m good,” Miller replied, before looking at the camera and adding, “Well, I’ve been better.” At the time, her co-stars had not confirmed their relationship.

Miller shared a clip of the interview to her Instagram late March 31 hours after their statement with a nod to the series title: “If you can’t trust your Friends & Neighbors, who can you trust?”