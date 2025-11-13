Bravo Reveals Which ‘Summer House’ Stars Appear on New Spinoff ‘In the City’

Summer House is taking the party back to the city.

Amanda Batula, Kyle Cooke and Lindsay Hubbard were confirmed by Bravo on Thursday as starring in the previously announced spinoff series In the City (working title).

“See you in the city,” Bravo announced on Instagram Thursday ahead of BravoCon 2025. “Kyle, Amanda, and Lindsay arrive on a new series soon!”

Cooke and Hubbard are original Summer House cast members, having been a part of the show since its premiere in 2017, and Batula has also been featured since the first season. Summer House fans have watched the trio’s ups and downs throughout the years, including Cooke and Batula’s relationship and eventual marriage, as well as Hubbard’s motherhood journey.

“In the city that never sleeps, a group of New Yorkers navigates the biggest transitions of their lives – marriage, parenthood, reinvention, and the reality of growing up without growing apart,” the official In the City logline reads. “Can they have it all, or will they need to choose between the lives they’ve built and the futures they never saw coming?”

Bravo previously announced production on In the City earlier this year, teasing that the Summer House spinoff would follow some cast members’ lives in New York City as opposed to their weekends in the Hamptons.

SUMMER HOUSE Season 9: Gabby Prescod, Lexi Wood, Carl Radke, Ciara Miller, Paige DeSorbo, Andy Cohen, Amanda Batula, Kyle Cooke, Lindsay Hubbard, Jesse Soloman, and West Wilson (Photo by: Jocelyn Prescod/Bravo)

The rest of the In the City cast will be announced later. A premiere date has yet to be announced.

Summer House Season 10 already filmed over the summer, and the show is set to return in 2026.

In the City (w/t) is produced by Truly Original (a Banijay Americas company) with Steven Weinstock, Glenda Hersh, Lauren Eskelin, Jamie Jakimo, Lori Gordon and Tamara Najm Coudurier serving as executive producers.