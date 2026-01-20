Married Bravo Couple Announces Breakup Following Fan Speculation

Summer House couple Amanda Batula and Kyle Cooke have split after more than four years of marriage.

The Bravo stars announced they were going their separate ways “mutually and amicably” on Monday, sharing a statement about their breakup on their Instagram Stories.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“After much reflection, we have mutually and amicably decided to part ways as a couple,” they wrote in a joint message. “We share this with a heavy heart and kindly ask for your grace and support while we focus on our personal growth and healing.”

amanda batula

“It feels ironic to ask for privacy during this time since we’ve always tried to be open and honest about our relationship, but your kindness and respect will go a long way as we try to navigate our next chapter,” they concluded, signing the statement, “Amanda & Kyle.”

Cooke, 43, and Batula, 34, have been part of Summer House since the show’s first season, tying the knot on camera in September 2021.

The former couple hasn’t shied away from sharing their relationship struggles, which included infidelity on Cooke’s part, during their time on the Bravo show. However, fans suspected a split was inevitable after the Season 10 Summer House trailer dropped last month, showing even more cracks in their marriage.

Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula attend DailyMail.com & DailyMailTV Holiday Party with Flo Rida on December 6, 2017 at The Magic Hour in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Daily Mail)

“Kyle fell asleep at some fan’s apartment, and came home at, like, 6:30 in the morning,” Batula told castmates Ciara Miller and Lindsay Hubbard in the trailer, as Cooke complained that ” compatibility, chemistry [and] intimacy” were at the root of their issues.

“I played the biggest gig of my life, and Amanda couldn’t care less,” the DJ said elsewhere in the trailer. “I don’t know what matters to her anymore.”

Cooke later denied sleeping at a fan’s apartment to PEOPLE, saying that there was “no excuse” for staying out as late as he did, but that he did not “sleep at a fan’s apartment.”

“I was at an event that Amanda chose not to attend, which moved to a bar and then to an after-party,” he said at the time. “I don’t use anything to keep myself wired, so I think I ended up falling asleep on a couch, and suddenly it was almost 6 a.m. Do I regret the situation? Absolutely. But that’s the truth and full extent of what happened.”