‘Summer House’ Stars Break Their Silence Amid Speculation About Their Relationship Status

Summer House stars Amanda Batula and West Wilson have seemingly confirmed their rumored romance after weeks of speculation about their relationship.

Batula, 34, and Wilson, 28, took to their Instagram Stories on Tuesday with matching statements as they addressed the “growing online speculation” about their “very new” relationship dynamic.

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“We’ve seen the growing online speculation, so while this is still very new, we wanted to provide some clarity,” their joint statement read. “It was never our intention to purposely hide anything. Given the complicated relationship dynamics involved and the scrutiny that comes with being on a reality show, we need a little space to process things privately before speaking on it.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 27: Jesse Solomon, Amanda Batula, Kyle Cooke, Lindsay Hubbard, West Wilson, Ciara Miller and Carl Radke attend SiriusXM’s Front Row Series with the cast of Bravo’s ‘Summer House’ at SiriusXM Studios on January 27, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Batula’s friend and castmate, Ciara Miller, briefly dated Wilson in 2023, while in January, Batula announced that she had split from husband and castmate Kyle Cooke after four years of marriage.

“We’ve shown up for each other as friends over the years, through all the highs and lows, and what’s developed recently was the last thing either of us expected,” Batula and Wilson’s statement continued. “Our connection grew out of a genuine, long-standing friendship, which made it especially important for us to approach this with care.”

“As our feelings evolved, we wanted to take time to understand exactly what we were feeling,” they concluded. “We also recognize that this has had an impact beyond just us and never wanted our actions to cause any hurt or be perceived as careless. We truly appreciate the understanding and respect as we navigate this.”

(amanda batula)

Rumors that Wilson and Batula’s relationship had turned romantic sparked earlier this month, with the Show Me Something podcast host insisting that they were just friends during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

“We were just hanging out in New York. She’s single, I gotta show her the streets a little bit,” he said on the March 24 episode of the Bravo late-night show. “But if it’s not clear, that’s a very important person to me, and I care about her a lot.”



He continued, “That’s a friend. I hope it’s clear.”

Cooke also weighed in on Watch What Happens Live earlier this month, calling the rumors “kinda shocking” and “outrageous.” While the Loverboy founder said he didn’t think there was “any merit” to the speculation at the time, he said that if it was true, “It would certainly catch me by surprise and feel a little reckless,” adding, “I think Ciara would probably have something to say.”