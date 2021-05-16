'Storage Wars' Star Charged With Domestic Violence 

✖

Storage Wars star Jarrod Schulz is reportedly facing domestic violence charges after he allegedly pushed his ex-wife and co-star, Brandi Passante, in an Orange County, California bar late last month. The former couple both star in the A&E reality series and continue to do so despite their break-up. When the show returned for Season 13 in April, the two confirmed they broke up over two years ago.

Passante was reportedly hanging out with her friends at a bar on April 30 when Schulz showed up, law enforcement sources told TMZ. The two got into a "heated exchange" and Passante demanded Shulz leave. He refused, and that is when the situation got worse. He allegedly pushed Passante twice and yelled at her and her friends.

Police were called to the bar, but Schulz was one by the time they arrived. A police report was filed though, and Schulz spoke with police a few days after the incident. Schulz denied pushing Passante. The Orange County District Attorney charged Schulz with one count of misdemeanor domestic violence battery. He has not publicly commented on the charges, notes TMZ.

Schulz and Passante were nicknamed the "Young Guns" on Storage Wars as the youngest main cast members on the show. They even starred in their own spinoff, Brandi & Jarrod: Married to the Job, which aired in 2014. They also have two children together, son Cameron and daughter Peyton. However, when Storage Wars returned after over two years off the air on April 20, the two revealed they are no longer a couple.

"I'm not with Jarrod anymore," Passante said in one scene, reports PEOPLE. "Just because me and Brandi aren't together anymore, doesn't mean we can't go to an auction — but separately," Shulz said in a separate interview. The episode also showed the two meeting at an auction. Passante called Schulz an "idiot" for paying $400 for a storage unit, even though it was not a good deal. Passante also bid on another unit, with a friend bidding on her behalf, but Shulz outbid her.

Passante hinted that they were no longer together during interviews last year. While on The Dad Diary, host Danny Jordan asked Passante about being a single mother changed her life. "I did a lot of it on my own anyway, but it's the scary dad voice in the background that we're missing," she explained. "I have them all the time, 24/7 they're here with me, so I have to navigate that." During a February interview on the Spirit Talk YouTube channel, Passante said she was not seeing anyone "in particular."