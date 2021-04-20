'Storage Wars' Star Brandi Passante Teases 'Tumultuous' New Season Ahead of Premiere (Exclusive)

✖

Storage Wars is back for more, and fan-favorite buyer Brandi Passante is ready to get back into the fray! Ahead of the long-awaited 13th season of the A&E show following the highs and lows of California storage unit auctions, premiering Tuesday, April 20, Passante opened up in an exclusive interview with PopCulture about the "tumultuous" journey to come for viewers.

When it comes to the cutthroat storage auction world, Passante is no stranger to doing what she needs to come out on top and pocket a profit at the end of the day. She's returning for Season 13 alongside fellow auctioneers and buyers Dan and Laura Dotson, ex-husband Jarrod Schultz, Darrell Sheets, Kenny Crossley, Rene and Casey Nezhoda, as well as Ivy Calvin and his sons. Storage Wars' return has fans "pretty stoked," Passante said of the reality show's 13th season, especially with the last season airing in 2019.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brandi Passante (@brandipassante)

"I was getting bored," she joked of the long hiatus. Getting back into filming amid the COVID pandemic has been "on level weird for everyone," due to the rigorous testing and safety procedures the cast and crew have been following, but everyone has "found [their] stride again ... tumultuous as ever," Passante said with a laugh.

Due to a five-week filming shutdown, Passante revealed the cast is still shooting as the premiere is set to air, which is "still nerve-racking on some level," but is also leading toward an all-time season. "From what I hear, this season is shaping up to be one of the funniest seasons," Passante shared, adding that she's had both some serious highs and serious lows when it comes to auctions this year.

Even three years after their split, running into Schultz at auctions is "not comfortable," Passante explained, but having their relationship play out on camera even at this stage is nothing new for the Brandi & Jarrod: Married to the Job star. It's Rene who is her biggest eye-roll of the season, however, as he regularly goes head-to-head with her in bids. "I'm not a fan," Passante said. "Not a fan — he’s just so obnoxious and never stops talking." Don't miss Passante and her fellow buyers' return to the screen for Season 13 of Storage Wars with all-new back-to-back episodes debuting Tuesday, April 20 at 9 p.m. ET.

Storage Wars is produced by Original Productions for A&E Network with Jeff Bumgarner, Ernie Avila, Jeff Hasler and Roman Mykytyn serving as executive producers. Franklin Cumberbatch and Sean Gottlieb serve as executive producers for A&E Network.