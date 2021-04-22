'Storage Wars' Star Brandi Passante Opens up About Filming With Ex-Husband Jarrod Schultz

✖

With the news that Storage Wars stars Brandi Passante and Jarrod Schulz quietly split two years ago, fans are curious to see how this news will play out in the long-awaited season 13 of the reality show. Passante recently spoke to PopCulture.com about the "tumultuous" new season of the show, explaining that despite being divorced for years now, it is still "not comfortable" to run into Schulz at auctions. However, her main issue is with Rene Nezhoda, Passante explained. "I'm not a fan," Passante said. "Not a fan — he’s just so obnoxious and never stops talking."

Fans were told of the split in Tuesday's season 13 premiere when Passante explained that she's "not with Jarrod anymore." Schulz said in a separate interview that "just because me and Brandi aren't together anymore, doesn't mean we can't go to an auction — but separately."

Passante briefly mentioned the split last year during a Facebook Live interview with The Dad Diary, explaining that she was now a single mother to her and Schulz two children, daughter Payton and son Cameron. "I did a lot of it on my own anyway, but it's the scary dad voice in the background that we're missing," she said. "I have them all the time, 24/7 they're here with me, so I have to navigate that."

Passante also opened up about being single again on the Spirit Talk YouTube channel in February, revealing that she isn't seeing anyone "in particular" and was "just going with the flow right now" while she figures out how to be her own woman. "I wasn't really allowed to have an identity for many, many years," she said. "And so these last couple of years, I'm kind of coming into my own and figuring out who I am. I just don't have an attachment to anyone. I've definitely dated and things like that, but ... right now it's not something I'm really trying hard to seek out. I'm waiting until I can feel an attachment to someone." You can check out season 13 of Storage Wars on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on A&E.