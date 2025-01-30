‘Southern Hospitality’s Grace Lilly Reveals She’s ‘Disconnected’ With Maddi Reese Amid Joe Bradley Romance (Exclusive)

Not everything is wavy baby between former Southern Hospitality besties Grace Lilly and Maddi Reese. Grace opened up to PopCulture.com ahead of Thursday’s all-new episode of the Bravo show, revealing that she’s felt “disconnected” from Maddi over the last year amid the DJ’s relationship with Republic VIP Host Joe Bradley.

“Maddi has her own opinion,” Grace told PopCulture in response to Maddi’s assertion on the show that her friend’s decision to step away from Republic has left her directionless in life. “She says I don’t work, and that’s not true. I do work.”

“She doesn’t know me like she thinks she knows me, to be honest with you,” Grace continued, adding that despite having been “really close” with Maddi for around a decade, the two have been “disconnected” over the past couple of years “with her dating Joe and me not being at Republic.”

(Photo by: Heidi Gutman/BRAVO)

Grace also feels like Maddi set out to “make [her] look stupid” when they hit the studio to record a song together earlier this season, claiming that the original plan was to work on a different song. “I was practicing that originally. So when I got there, she told me, ‘Oh, no, we’re not working on this song,’” Grace said, claiming that she was made to seem like she had not come prepared to the session.

“I felt like she tried to make me look stupid, to be honest with you. I’m not going to lie. I felt that way,” she explained. “I take music really seriously, and I felt like she was just kind of like, ‘Okay, let me put you on this song that maybe isn’t really showcasing your true ability in music.’ And so it made me kind of just feel stupid a little bit.”

Grace hinted that more friendship troubles are to come later this season on Southern Hospitality as she and Maddi prepare to perform their song together, but added that she will “always be connected” with her co-star and is “forever grateful” for that connection.

“We don’t have deep bad blood, we just have misunderstandings of each other,” she told PopCulture. “And that’s why communication is so important, not just in friendships, but in relationships and in every aspect of your life.”

But having been left out of several group hangouts and trips this season, Grace said, “Until I see her make an effort to actually want to hang out with me, then I just don’t know how deep our friendship really is.” She went on, “But then again, relationships are a two-way street, so maybe I need to reach out to her. But I have reached out to her multiple times, [so] I kind of need her to meet me in the middle.”

As for whether or not Grace would ever return to Republic, the Bravo star admitted she does miss her time at the club owned by Leva Bonaparte. “You know what? I do miss Republic. Republic was a milestone in my life. It was five years of my life and I do miss it,” she said, adding, “I felt like I brought a light into Republic that is missing, honestly. So we’ll see. You never know, I might go back, I might not.”

Southern Hospitality airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.