'Southern Hospitality': Leva Bonaparte Talks 'Vanderpump Rules' Comparisons to New Bravo Show (Exclusive)

Leva Bonaparte has heard all the speculation that her new show Southern Hospitality will bring a Vanderpump Rules-like flavor to the south, but the Southern Charm star actually thinks the new Bravo show premiering Monday, Nov. 28 has a much more similar sister show.

"I definitely think there are a ton of parallels [between Southern Hospitality and Vanderpump Rules]," Bonaparte told PopCulture.com, citing the young cast of Republic Garden & Lounge employees whose drama extends far beyond their working hours. But the "chaotic" and "fast-paced" environment of Republic's club side actually leads Bonaparte to compare her new show more to Below Deck.

"At 10 o'clock, when you have hundreds of people outside the door, and you have people who are drunk and belligerent, and you have egos and you have upset people, and then you have people who also want a five-star environment, and you're supposed to keep the level up and the energy up, and people are poking and prodding you all night long ... it's a lot," she said. "So that part of it almost feels like Below Deck to me."

There's also "definitely a little bit of Southern Charm" as well as aspects of Million Dollar Listing and Netflix's Selling Sunset sprinkled into Southern Hospitality. "They all live here, but several of them are native, native Southern kids. So I think that you'll see a little bit of that, and then there's the whole hustle game," Bonaparte told PopCulture. "They all have to be about their money. They're not going to stay if they don't sell."

Southern Hospitality viewers will also get a different look at the "new south" they don't see much of on Southern Charm. "You don't see the coastal side of living here [on Southern Charm], the flip flops and beaches ... and you don't see the nightlife, which is like if you come to Charleston any given night and you hit King Street, it's a party. People don't know that about Charleston." Southern Hospitality premieres Monday, November 28, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo and the next day on Peacock and the Bravo app.