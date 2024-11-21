Two ‘Southern Hospitality’ Stars Get Married in Season 3 Trailer

Southern Hospitality is serving up the drama – and the romance – in Season 3. The Bravo series rings in the new year with a Jan. 2 premiere, dropping the first trailer on Wednesday, Nov. 20.

Fans were surprised when the first look at the new season kicked off with an unexpected Las Vegas wedding between Joe Bradley and Maddi Reese, which they sealed with a kiss as their co-workers looked on in shock.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Later in the trailer, the cast’s trip to Sin City is explained as Maddi is revealed to be DJing at a major event. Upon seeing the advertisement for her performance, Joe, who has long professed his love for best friend Maddi, declares, “That’s my girlfriend.”

Joe previously was romantically linked to Summer House star Danielle Olivera and former Real Housewives of New York City star Luann de Lesseps, while Maddi’s on-again, off-again relationship with Trevor Stokes provided much of the drama of the Southern Charm spinoff’s first two seasons.

Southern Hospitality, which follows the antics of the staff at Leva Bonaparte’s Republic in Charleston, also brings back TJ Dinch, Bradley Carter, Emmy Sharrett, Mia Alario, Will Kulp, and Grace Lilly for Season 3, adding newcomers Molly Moore, Michols Peña, Lake Rucker and Austin Stephan to the fray.

Michols, who comes in as Republic’s new Assistant General Manager, catches TJ’s eye right off the bat, as he gushes in the trailer, “Holy s-t, this guy is hot.” Lake and Bradley can also be seen getting hot and heavy together following his flirtations with Lucía Peña in Season 2.

Meanwhile, Molly seems to be stirring up drama with her co-worker Emmy, who declares in a confessional, “Molly is an insecure b-h.” Later, she states during a trip to the beach, “I don’t f-king like Molly.” Emmy’s behavior seems to be affecting her performance at work, as Leva tells her she’s “acting out of pocket” during a sit-down.

Emmy’s boyfriend Will is also in the hot seat upon his return to Charleston for the summer from law school. It doesn’t take long before rumors kick up that Will might not have been faithful to Emmy while away at school. Austin and TJ don’t shy away from bringing up the chatter surrounding Emmy and Will’s relationship either, as the trailer closes with TJ telling Emmy, “He is going to f-k you over,” adding to Will, “I bet you f-ked that b-h.”

Southern Hospitality premieres Thursday, Jan. 2, at 9 p.m ET on Bravo. Episodes are available to stream the next day on Peacock.