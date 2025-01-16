‘Southern Hospitality’s Emmy Sharrett Defends Will Kulp Relationship, Reveals the Real Reason Behind Her Meltdown (Exclusive)

Southern Hospitality‘s Emmy Sharrett is calling out the “mean girl energy” behind her dramatic meltdown as she defends her relationship with Will Kulp.

Ahead of the Thursday, Jan. 16 episode of the Bravo show, Emmy opened up to PopCulture.com about what was really going on during last week’s “out-of-character” breakdown, prompted by accusations from VIP Server Siobhan and bartender Molly that Emmy had been using her store credit to buy Republic uniforms in order to pocket money from her co-workers.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“It was an out-of-character moment for me, but ultimately, I didn’t do what I was being accused of,” Emmy explained. “So I think my reaction was valid, but I think at the workplace it was not.” Adding to her being “really on edge” that day was a nasty case of what Emmy said felt like strep throat, which she had treated the night before with a double dose of NyQuil.

Already “really under the weather,” the VIP Server said that it was “really inappropriate” of Siobhan to confront her with her theory at work, calling the concern “not genuine” and based in “mean girl energy.”

Play video

“You think you know someone, and you know, it was really unfortunate because I have never done anything to Siobhan,” Emmy noted, adding that while people might think her reaction was “embarrassing,” what she finds “more embarrassing” is accusing an innocent person of stealing.

Emmy also clarified that her meltdown had nothing to do with her boyfriend. “I think people are going to try and say I freaked out because there’s something going on in my relationship with Will,” she assured PopCulture. “But like, no, I had girls accusing me of stealing. …and I think it’s just really unfortunate because Will is my best friend and, it doesn’t seem like it, but he really is my ride or die.”

Emmy continued that her boyfriend is nothing like “who he’s portrayed to be” on the show this season — “some guy that doesn’t care about [her], that talks s—t on [her], doesn’t really want to be in this relationship [and] that cheats on [her].” If he was, Emmy would be “nowhere near him.”

“I do not need to date Will. I could go date and I can go find another lawyer — like, you know, [who’s] passed the [bar exam],” she quipped. “I’m not with Will because he has this secret trust fund that he, by the way, does not have.”

WEmmy Sharrett and Will Kulp on ‘WWHL’ (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images)

Emmy is even sticking by Will after he was caught bad-mouthing her behind her back. “Will did talk about me in a negative manner behind my back, but I think the context and the words that people are going to be using are a lot more aggressive than what Will was actually saying about me,” she explained. “And they’re going to make it look a lot worse because, you know, that’s how gossip works. …I know exactly what Will said. And I know it’s not like it was good, but it was not as horrid as everyone’s going to make it seem.”

Having Bradley Carter and TJ Dinch gossip about it behind her back, however, has Emmy questioning her friendships. “I will just say, true friends don’t wait ’til cameras come up to tell you about some s—t going on in your relationship that happened months ago,” she said. “So they show their true colors there by doing what they do, which is not talking to me about it for months.”

She added that if she trusted any of her Republic co-workers before this season, “I definitely don’t trust anyone” after it. “The only person that I trust is Will, and no matter what the people see, Will is my best friend. He is my ride or ride and he does have my best interests [in mind]. No one else does.”

Southern Hospitality airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.