'Southern Hospitality's Maddi Reese Says Joe Bradley Shows His 'True Colors' in Finale (Exclusive)

Maddi Reese saw Joe Bradley's "true colors" in the upcoming Southern Hospitality season finale. The Bravo star opened up to PopCulture.com ahead of Monday's season wrap-up, admitting that Bradley's feelings for her amid her relationship with boyfriend Trevor made things difficult for her in many ways.

"I feel like that was the hardest part about filming was just constantly hearing about Trevor, our relationship, and people just weren't very supportive," Reese explained, continuing that "just to hear all the backlash from everyone all the time, especially people I considered my friends, was really hard."

One of the people who was the most critical of Reese's relationship was her "work husband," who has spoken candidly in confessionals throughout the reality show's first season about his romantic feelings for Reese. "My only thing is I wish [Joe] was a little bit more supportive in my relationship now, that he just let me do my thing because I feel like it was really hard because he came out super persistent when I was already dating and seeing Trevor," Reese explained.

"So it was just very interesting because I'm like, 'This is my boyfriend and it's a little disrespectful.' And he kind of made it really hard on my relationship," she continued. "Especially watching the show now and seeing all the s- he's talked about and all the things that he said about my relationship, I feel like it's made it a little hard on our friendship."

In a preview for Monday's finale, Reese and Bradley can be seen getting into a major fight, which the DJ teased to PopCulture as being a turning point in their relationship. "I feel like Joe kind of shows his true colors. I feel like he gets everything off his chest about how he feels either about me, about [Mia Alario], about Trevor," Reese shared. " I feel like I definitely get emotional because it was just really, really hard on Joe, on me, and on my relationship. And I feel like I got really torn. Like what do I do? This is my best friend, this is my boyfriend. I don't want to be in the middle of this, but at the same time, I'm going to defend my relationship."

Ahead of Southern Hospitality's Season 1 finale, the new Bravo series received a nomination for Outstanding Reality Program for the 34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards, which Reese told PopCulture was "so exciting." She continued, "I feel like the LGBTQ community is a big part of Republic and with the Pride episode just coming out, it was such an honor to be recognized." Southern Hospitality airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.