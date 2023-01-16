'Southern Hospitality's Joe Bradley Thinks Maddi Reese Is 'Not Herself' With Trevor (Exclusive)

Southern Hospitality's Joe Bradley stands by his opinion of Maddi Reese's boyfriend Trevor. The VIP Host at Republic opened up to PopCulture.com about his will-they-won't-they relationship with his "partner-in-crime" Reese ahead of Monday's all-new episode of the Bravo show, admitting there's more than jealousy behind his dislike of her beau.

"I think that when she's with him – and I think a lot of my other coworkers will admit this – she's not herself," Bradley said. "I just think that he brings out a negative side to her at work and outside of work." While it's tough to hide his feelings for Reese on Southern Hospitality, Bradley says even "taking a step outside of my feelings for her and jealousy," he feels the same way. "I don't think that he's right for her and I stand by that," the Bravo star added.

Things have long been complicated between Reese and Bradley, because while the Atlanta native is used to women being an open book with their feelings for him, Reese "had me feeling a different way every time we would hang out." One particularly devastating moment came before filming started when Bradley recalled being ready to make his move on a then-single Reese during a day at the beach together.

"I was getting all excited. I'm like, 'Oh, we can go to the beach. Maybe this will be a good day.' And then she's like, 'OK, is it cool if you pick up Trevor on the way?' And then that's when it kind of hit me," he remembered. "I wasn't like, 'No screw this guy. We're not going to pick him up,' or anything. I was just kind of like [feeling] that pain like [a] punch in the gut feeling or something. I think that's when I realized I liked her because if I didn't have that pit in my stomach, maybe I didn't really like her."

Bradley's relationship with Reese (and his occasional makeout partner Mia Alario) may have been complicated by his promotion at Republic, which comes with a new rule about dating coworkers, but there's plenty of other relationship drama making Bradley's life more complicated – including the fight caused by the return of Reagan Hack that ended up with Reese coming at Bradley in last week's episode.

"When [Maddi] was clapping my face, and told me to be a man, I looked across the table and saw her boyfriend [Trevor] probably drove up on the bike taxi together and he's still in college," Bradley quipped. "I'm like, 'What?' I just didn't want to get involved." Southern Hospitality airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.