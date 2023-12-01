Why Andy Cohen Won't Show His Son's Face on Social Media Anymore

Andy Cohen is opening up about why he's decided to no longer show his 4-year-old son's face on social media. The Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen host, 55, explained his new social media boundaries in an interview with TODAY published Wednesday, revealing that the final time he showed his son Ben's face on social media was in February 2022.

"The last time I showed Ben's face [on social media] was when I got my star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame," Cohen, who is also father to 19-month-old daughter Lucy, told the outlet. "And Lucy, I'm teetering towards not showing anymore. I just feel funny about it. People need to understand that my kids are not me and they didn't sign up for this."

While Cohen is confident in his decision, he also said he's taking things day by day. "I'm figuring it out as I go. My mom is really on me about it," he revealed. "She's really like, 'You have to stop.' She was very vocal about it, 'OK you can't show Ben anymore. When are you going to stop showing Lucy?'" While social media has its lows, the Bravo boss said he's been able to get a new perspective on the contentiousness after becoming a father.

"If I go on Twitter at any given moment, it's a battlefield about politics, or people telling me that I messed up completely or that I'm this, that, or the other," he explained. "But Ben today: I was like, 'Ben, I love you.' And he goes, 'However many stars there are in the sky is how much I love you.' And I'm set for the day. I don't give a f- what anyone's saying about me on Twitter. This little boy loves me for as many stars as there are? The rest doesn't really matter!"

Cohen shared a photo with his son's face covered by an emoji on Thanksgiving, revealing that he and Ben got to meet Cher following her performance at the Thanksgiving Day Parade. "THANKSGIVING! Ben met Cher! (And so did my mom!)" Cohen wrote in the caption. "He was in the middle of some feelings, but it happened and I feel like my work here is done." He continued, "What a lovely morning at the parade with the family. Happy Thanksgiving wherever you are. Thank you for being a part of my life."