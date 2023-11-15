'RHOM's Dr. Nicole Martin Reveals the Adorable Way She Announced Her Pregnancy to Family (Exclusive)

Dr. Nicole Martin enlisted the help of her 4-year-old son Greyson to break the news to her family that she and fiancé Anthony Lopez were expecting baby number two. After announcing her pregnancy publicly earlier this month, the Real Housewives of Miami star opened up to PopCulture.com about her intimate Halloween baby announcement and told how the soon-to-be big brother broke the news.

"So we actually found out on Halloween. We were waiting for some genetic testing since I'm [of] 'advanced maternal age' as they like to tell me," Martin began. The Bravo star continued, "Once we found out, I had bought a shirt for Greyson that said 'Big Brother,' and we had put it underneath his Halloween costume. So we all went trick-or-treating with the grandmas and his cousins and whatnot, the whole family."

After trick-or-treating, Martin asked the grandmas to help Greyson change out of his costume while she used the bathroom, sneaking just down the hall to wait for their reaction to the little boy's shirt. "So they were changing him and we were kind of down the hallway, and then I heard the yells and the screams when they read the shirt," she recalled. "So it was actually a really cute moment, intimate with the family, and then we shared it publicly with everybody."

Having entered the second trimester, Martin, 38, is "feeling good," having left the first-trimester tiredness behind, which is much-needed in her "crazy" stage of life. "We're in the middle of a huge remodel and now the pressure is on to get that remodel done before the baby gets here, just because it's going to be a little tight in our apartment," she told PopCulture. And while she and Lopez are "obviously excited" to be bringing another baby into the family, "we're also like, 'Oh crap, we gotta do this again.' We had given away all the baby stuff – we literally don't even have a stroller anymore – so we have to do everything all over again. So [it's] a lot to get done in a few months, but all good things and we're excited."

Greyson, meanwhile, is beyond excited to be a big brother. "It was really him that was the one asking for a sibling for quite some time," Martin explained. "He sees the siblings at drop-off and pick-up at school, and he was like, 'How come I don't have anyone like a big brother or a little brother?' So he's very excited and I know he's just going to be the sweetest and most caring big brother out there."

With a new baby on the horizon, Martin said getting married is more on the backburner than ever: "I told everybody, I was like, 'Listen, you can get married at any point in time. There's no expiration date.' But as my [OB-GYN] likes to remind me, my ovaries were ticking away. And so I felt like I really had to prioritize having another baby if we wanted one, just because time is not always on our side when it comes to fertility." She added, "It'll be a family affair when we get married. We'll have either two ring bearers or a ring bearer and a flower girl, and the kids will get to be part of it."

