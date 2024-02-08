'Southern Hospitality': Bradley Carter Calls Out 'Undercover Messy' Joe Bradley Amid Maddi Reese Drama (Exclusive)

Southern Hospitality star Bradley Carter is calling out "undercover messy" Joe Bradley after the group chat drama that went down with Maddi Reese in Miami. Ahead of Thursday's all-new episode of the Bravo reality show, Carter got real with PopCulture.com about what the group chat Bradey showed to Reese actually entailed as he teased a "breaking point" with the VIP Manager coming later this season.

Carter admitted to PopCulture that while there was "plenty of shade" about Reese in the group chat that sparked all the Miami drama, but insisted that when he and her fellow Republic co-workers were discussing their concerns for her health, "that was concern, 100% genuine concern." He added, "We're not going to throw shade on that. Talk s— about you being bad at your job? Yeah, definitely. I own that. But everything else, no, not like that."

Having Bradley take select parts of the group chat to Reese without revealing his own involvement was "definitely shady," however. "That's the problem with Joe – he likes to play both sides and he likes to make everyone happy. It's like a fatal flaw," Carter explained, adding that when Bradley tries to play the middle, he's "not being a good friend to either [person] at that point."

"Joe likes to be undercover messy," Carter continued. "So he'll slowly run and tell something to someone else but not give the full story. And to me, that sounds messy, right? That checks the messy box. ... I'm pretty sure if you pulled out Webster's Dictionary and you looked up the term 'messy,' there'd be a little picture of Joe right next to [it]."

As the Republic employees return home from their explosive Miami trip, Carter hinted that Bradley's back-and-forth "reached a breaking point," especially with Will Kulp and Emmy Sharrett. "Will was kind of more of the bad cop. I was more the good cop," Carter teased. "I was kind of being a little bit nicer with it, just so he can truly understand, 'Hey man, you crossed the line. You hurt us, and when you hurt your friends, you need more than just an 'I'm sorry' to actually fix those actions.'"

He added, "You have to do things to move the needle forward and continue to grow. But we're young, we all make mistakes. But hopefully he learned after this Miami trip – quit making that mistake."

Southern Hospitality airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.