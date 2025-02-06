‘Southern Charm’ Star Madison LeCroy Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Madison LeCroy is pregnant! The Southern Charm star, 34, announced on Thursday, Feb. 6 that she is expecting her second child, her first with husband Brett Randle.

“And just like that… our world is changing in the most magical way!” LeCroy captioned a photo of her holding up a positive pregnancy test. Seeing the positive test was “the best moment” of the Bravo star and her husband’s lives, she continued, adding, “We can’t wait to meet you, little one!”

In an interview with PEOPLE, the expectant reality personality revealed she’s been feeling “pretty great” outside of some “minor headaches,” and has been “just eating all the food and enjoying myself.” As it’s been 12 years since she last gave birth, LeCroy said her pregnancy has been the “total opposite” of her experience at 22, admitting that she’s “exhausted” with “full-blown adult acne” and “didn’t lose any weight at the beginning” as she did with 12-year-old son Hudson, “so I can just tell it’s a 12-year difference.”

LeCroy says her son, whom she called her “best friend,” was the “first one” she told the good news. LeCroy’s family has been overjoyed to have some positivity after a difficult past couple of years, which included the passing of her father in late 2023 and Randle’s thyroid cancer diagnosis.

Madison LeCroy and Brett Randle at WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo)

“I honestly was pinching myself because I hadn’t heard good news in, it felt like, the last two years, so to hear something that was so positive and something that we’ve been wanting and looking forward to was just super exciting,” LeCroy gushed. “And of course, everybody in our family and everybody was rooting for us.”

The Charleston resident is “so glad” to finally be able to share her news publicly, joking that she’s been “in hiding for too long” and can’t wait to show off her baby bump. And while she’s excited to become a mother of two, she joked she’s “not the best pregnant person” and is looking forward to the “after-the-fact.”

“I’m not worried about sleepless nights, but I’m definitely a type B person. I don’t need to look at the hospital, I don’t need the tour, I’m just going to wing it, and tell me less and I’ll just figure it out,” she said. “So I don’t know. We’re all going to do this together, I guess.”