Alex Rodriguez Responds to Madison LeCroy's DM Claims

Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy recently alleged that Alex Rodriguez DMed her during the same time he was still dating Jennifer Lopez, and the former MLB star has responded to the claims. In a statement provided to ET Online, a rep for Rodriguez denied Leroy's accusations, saying, "Her 15 minutes of fame are up, and she is trying to get a 16th minute. Please stop wasting everyone's time with these false narratives. They were false two years ago and continue to be false."

Previously, during an episode of the Pillows and Beer podcast, LeCroy, 32, and her ex-boyfriend Austen Kroll, 35 — as well as Kroll's podcast cohost, Craig Conover — discussed when she thought she was being "catfished" by someone claiming to be Rodriguez, 47. The pair went on to allege, however, that it was the real Rodriguez messaging the hairstylist. "He kept on FaceTiming you ad nauseam," Kroll claimed. "You were like, 'This motherf—er's FaceTimed me three or four times today.' And then he, like, got mad at Madison because she didn't answer when she was on the boat or something. And she was like, 'I'm not at your beck and call.'"

LeCroy went on to claim, "I told [Alex], I said, 'If you're looking for a side chick, which clearly he was, it wasn't gonna be me.' I'm wifey material." She also refuted rumors that she took a trip to Florida for the purpose of meeting the former New York Yankees star. "During that time, I was not flying to Miami," she told Kroll and his cohost, Craig Conover. "People still don't believe me. I swear to God, I've never, ever seen that person."

Rodriguez began dating Lopez in 2017. The pair became engaged in 2019, but their nuptials were postponed twice. In April 2021, the now-former couple announced they had split. "We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so," read a joint statement they issued.

"We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects," the statement continued. "We wish the best for each other and one another's children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support." Lopez went on to rekindle her romance with former fiancé Ben Affleck, eventually marrying the Oscar-winner.