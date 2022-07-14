'Southern Charm': Madison LeCroy Plots Destination Wedding

Southern Charm's Madison LeCroy is deep into planning her wedding to Brett Randle. As season 8 of the hit Bravo series unfolds, viewers are taken into how the Southern Belle is planning her dream destination nuptials, which is scheduled for this winter. "It's in November," she told E! News exclusively. "I feel great about it. I'm just going to show up and marry the man of my dreams." Luckily for her, the planning has been "pretty stress-free" thanks to her wedding planner. It also makes it easier that she and her soon-to-be groom are not having a big wedding. Their guest list is so small that none of her co-stars will be in attendance, which was intentional on their part. "I'm only having 30 people," she explained. "It is destination, and my fiancé is one of eight, so it's pretty much his family and my family, and that's about it. Very intimate."

Her engagement was featured on the most recent episode of the show. Despite her happiness, not everyone was supportive, specifically her ex-boyfriend Austen Kroll and his friends, Shep Rose and Craig Conover. "Watching that scene, honestly, I was kind of shocked that so many people cared so much," she said. At one point during the scene in question, Kroll said that Randle would be living "a life of servitude with f--king Medusa."

In a 2021 interview on Watch What Happens Live, Kroll told host Andy Cohen, "The overwhelming thing that I've been thinking about is that – this goes further than whatever nonsense that I had going on with her for ages – she has a son. So this is something where she's about to go on and start a new family, and I wish the best for her and her new family."

LeCroy's comeback is classic. "If I was Medusa, he would have been stoned a long time ago," she told E!. "And I take it as a compliment. She has great hair and whether its snakes or not, it's that volume. And that's all I can say."

The former couple dated on and off for two years before calling it quits for good in December 2020 and it was contentious at times. Her ex has since begun dating the show's newcomer Olivia Flowers. LeCroy is not a fan of his new lady.