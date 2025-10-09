‘Southern Charm’ Season 11 Trailer Teases Craig Conover’s ‘Love Triangle’ Drama Following Paige DeSorbo Split

Southern Charm is coming back with more drama in Season 11 as Craig Conover’s split from Paige DeSorbo ushers in a chaotic new era of “life after love.”

Bravo released the Season 11 trailer on Wednesday ahead of Southern Charm‘s return on Nov. 19, teasing that while the Charmers seemed to be entering their “grown-up” era last time fans saw them, “life after love presents inevitable fractures in friendships and new romances” — including a “love triangle” with Conover at the center.

Returning for Season 11 are Conover, Venita Aspen, Salley Carson, Austen Kroll, Madison LeCroy, Molly O’Connell, Rodrigo Reyes, and Shep Rose, with Charleston Grande Dame Patricia Altschul and her son, Whitney Sudler-Smith, also making appearances.

Joining the cast this season are former model and pageant queen Charley Manley, who “turns the heads of every eligible bachelor in town,” and Rose’s close friend Whitner Slagsvol.

Conover’s love life takes center stage in the Season 11 trailer, as he’s “determined to embrace being single and focus on his growing businesses” after his split from Summer House alum DeSorbo last year. “He’s one of Charleston’s most eligible bachelors,” Bravo teases, “but in his quest to move on, his friends start to notice that old habits die hard.”

Kroll, meanwhile, is “beginning to have doubts about his future” with his girlfriend of nearly two years, Audrey Pratt, concerning his friends with strange moves like adopting two cats on his own. Kroll’s relationship with Conover is also on the line this season, as “long-simmering resentments” between the friends “reach a new breaking point.”

After the devastating end of his situationship with beauty queen Sienna Evans last season, Rose is “focused on something more permanent” in Season 11 when he decides to buy a new home. Meanwhile, Rose continues to be caught in Conover and Kroll’s crossfire, “and one of his most valuable friendships is at risk when he gets embroiled in a nasty rumor.”

Meanwhile, “proudly single” Carson has been interested in Conover since his split from DeSorbo, but Kroll’s potential new relationship status has her “head turning.” As the group wonders what she really wants, “some of her important female friendships feel betrayed,” including her relationship with Aspen.

As Aspen tries to make sense of her failed attempt at a relationship with Jarrett “JT” Thomas, the fashionista worries that her newly deepened relationship with Carson could have a “serious wedge” put into it by her online sparring with Conover.

Newcomer Manley is described as a “small-town girl who moved to Charleston to work in the city’s thriving art scene,” but whose “beauty, grace and charm immediately catch Craig’s eye,” creating a “jealous rivalry” within the group.

Meanwhile, O’Connell struggles with a fear of singing publicly as her music career takes off and Reyes celebrates his engagement while giving “tough love” to Kroll and Conover.

And as all the chaos swirls in Charleston, LeCroy’s “fairytale continues” with a baby on the way and her dream home on the horizon. “But as Madison stays sober while the parties turn messy, she’s taking names and not letting any misbehavior slip through the cracks.”

Southern Charm Season 11 premieres Wednesday, Nov. 19 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo. Episodes will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.