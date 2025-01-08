Craig Conover Addresses ‘Unexpected’ Split From Paige DeSorbo

Craig Conover is processing the breakup between him and Paige DeSorbo. The Summer House star announced that they called it quits on their three-year relationship. Now, Conover, who stars on Southern Charm, is speaking out about their decision to go their separate ways.

“I figured it’s finally time to check in with everyone, sorry about the delay,” Craig said in a video shared to Instagram Stories Jan. 7. “This has all been very, very unexpected, to say the least.” Now, he’s adjusting to his “new normal,” confirming the breakup came right before the holidays. “I was very shocked and it’s ok, it takes two people to be in a relationship,” he added. “You can’t control other people you can only control how you react to it.” Despite his heartbreak, he doesn’t harbor any hard feelings.

“I’m still processing everything, which is normal, I mean, three-year relationship, it’s your best friend who you talk to all day, every day and then they’re just gone,” he added. “So one day I’ll be able to talk more on it but right now I just wanted to thank everyone for their kind messages.”

DeSorbo initiated the split, but explained that neither of them did anything specific to contribute to the split. “I think we both were just being really mature and saying what we want and what we didn’t want,” she explained during the Dec. 30 episode of her and Hannah Berner’s Giggly Squad podcast. “And I think that’s extremely powerful to be able to voice how you’re feeling in real time and what you want for your future.” She wants to remain friends with her ex.

“I think he is one of the best people I’ve met in my entire life,” she continued. “I will remain the biggest fan of him and want the best for him, and he truly will get the best because he is the best.”

She insists the network didn’t pressure them to break up for the sake of a storyline. “No one can tell me what to do,” she shared. “The network has power, but they don’t have that much power.”