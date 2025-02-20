Craig Conover Confronts Shep Rose About His Relationship With Sienna Evans in ‘Southern Charm’ Exclusive Sneak Peek

Is Shep Rose blinded in his relationship with Sienna Evans? After Shep’s frosty reception from the current Miss Bahamas World kicked off the Southern Charm cast’s trip to the Bahamas, Craig Conover confronts his friend about the realities of his relationship in a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Thursday’s all-new episode of the Bravo show.

“So Sienna’s gonna come today,” Shep tells Craig, Austen Kroll and Rodrigo Reyes as the guys relax back at their villa. “She was like, ‘Maybe I’ll just do the fish fry.’” Flashing back to the night before, Sienna told the group they could get the “best fried snapper” at this local restaurant, and after Shep agreed he “for sure” wanted to go, Sienna jumped in to say she would “come join you guys.”

Unfortunately for Shep, his snorkeling trip now conflicts with the fish fry plans, so he won’t be there — even though Sienna still plans to go. “Wait, what?” Austen asks, confused. Craig chimes in, “Well, she can go snorkeling with you. Why would she not wanna hang out with you?” Shep stutters for a moment as Rodrigo points out, “It doesn’t make any sense.”

It’s then that Craig lays down the law, telling Shep, “If you come to the fish fry, she can come. But if you’re not there, I think it’s weird.” He continues, “You guys had your talk, now she wants to hang out with us instead of you because she doesn’t wanna hang out with you.”

Shep responds, “Craig, don’t be all of a sudden cutthroat. That’s not who you are,” pleading, “You guys can talk to her and be friends with her. Is that so much to ask?”

Austen tells Shep he thinks it’s a “good move,” but in a confessional admits he’s not so sure. “I’ll tell you what I don’t like is somebody kicking somebody when they’re down,” says Austen, who has had his own friendship problems with Craig this season. “Especially a friend kicking another friend. It doesn’t sit right with me.”

On the other hand, Craig says in a confessional of his own, “Look, you can continue to enable your delusional friends or tell them how it is. I’m not pumped that Sienna doesn’t like you, but she doesn’t like you.”

Craig then asks Shep directly, “Why would you want us to be friends with her?” to which he responds, “‘Cause I think she’s a really good person — I mean, despite the way she makes me feel.” As Shep’s statement garners a few disbelieving laughs from around the room, he clarifies, “No, she made me feel a way that was really good,” but as he struggles to explain his feelings at the end of the episode preview, Craig cuts him off, saying, “Look, you know how I am, though, and if someone’s not making you feel nice, I don’t know how to fake be nice to that person.”

Southern Charm airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.