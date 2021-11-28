‘Sister Wives’ Star Soaking up Blessings on Thanksgiving Amid Marriage Issues

A few short weeks after leaving husband Kody Brown after 27 years of marriage together, spiritual or otherwise, Christine Brown is showing thanks for the newest chapter in her life. While her latest post isn’t illuminating as related to Kody Brown and her marriage, but it is showing how she’s fallen into the arms of family.

Thanksgiving was a full-blown family event for Brown, featuring matching pajamas, Harry Potter Clue and much more. “Matching pajamas with my Mom and Truely!” Brown wrote in the caption of the photo on social media.

Videos by PopCulture.com

It represents a happy first Thanksgiving without estranged husband Kody Brown. The couple were never legally married, but she called the end of her spiritual marriage, pledging to stay in each other’s lives due to the kids they share.

“After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” Brown’s Instagram post read. “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family.”

Kody Brown also shared a statement on the split, highlighting the sadness of the split. “Christine’s decision to leave comes with a great deal of sadness. We enjoyed many years together and I have a large amount of respect and admiration for her,” Brown’s post read. “Although we are moving forward on different paths, we will always remain committed parents.”

Apart from Truely mentioned above, the couple also shares Asypen, 26, Mykelti, 25, Paedon, 23, Gwendlyn, 20 and Ysabel, 18. Daughter Truely is the youngest at 11 years old. Despite their differences that ended their coupling, the pair are aware of their duty as parents. “The decision was a long time coming, and I feel like a much better person divorced than I ever did, and life is so great…It’s a whole new world and I just hope that Kody and I can still remain friends during all of this,” Christine Brown wrote. “We still have kids to raise and Truely is 11, so we have to just be good and amiable and things like that.”