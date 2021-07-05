Kody Brown Reportedly Rejected After Proposing to 25-Year-Old 'Sister Wives' Prospect

✖

Kody Brown was reportedly attempting to court a new Sister Wives prospect, but is said to have been rejected after proposing to the 25-year-old. In Touch Weekly reports that the 49-year-old is "heartbroken" over the situation. "He had his sights set on her as a sister wife replacement for his first wife Meri, but she turned him down."

Meri was Kody's first wife, whom he previously legally divorced in order o marry his fourth wife Robyn. Meri reportedly moved out of one of the family's Arizona rental homes in December, leaving Kody and Robyn, as well as second and third wives Janelle and Christine. The new woman Kody was hoping to bring into their family is a divorced mother-of-two, and he was reportedly smitten by her. "She’s beautiful and Kody liked her tomboy spirit," the anonymous source said. "She told him, 'Let me know if you ever want a young, hot wife.' He was over the moon."

The insider went on to claim that Kody began to scale back his visits with the woman, so as to not upset Robyn. "Kody told his friends that he was still sure it would work out if he showed his commitment by proposing to her," the insider stated. Ultimately, things did not pan out, and the source alleges that Robyn was at the root of the issue. "The woman told him she didn’t like the way Robyn controlled him so much, and said she could no longer see a future with him," the insider said.

Notably, Kody has faced a lot of criticism over what Sister Wives fans have perceived as Robyn having priority over the other wives. Christine previously opened up and expressed that she feels like her husband makes her his last priority. In a recent episode of the show, she referred to herself as his "basement wife," and added, "More than anything with Kody is, I don't feel like I'm very important to him."

Recently, Janelle revealed that she has moved into an RV on the family's Coyote Pass property, making her the first Brown to do so. "Presenting my new summer adventure - the RV life but camped on our property," she shared in a social media clip. "Lots to do out here on the land so I figured why not be on site. Honestly, I'm alternating between extreme excitement as I’ve always wanted to try this and anxiety at all the unknown variables. So stay tuned, this is about to get real!"