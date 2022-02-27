‘Sister Wives’ Star Offers Surprising Reaction to Kody Brown Having More Kids

Not all the stars of Sister Wives think that patriarch Kody Brown should have more children. With the news that Kody is considering more wives, the subject of more children inevitably follows. Kody shares 18 children with ex-wife Christine and sister wives Meri, Janelle, and Robyn. Kody’s 23-year-old son Paedon, whose mother is Christine, gave an interview with Us Weekly where he explained that he thought his dad should just be content with the children he has already.

“Dear God, I have enough siblings,” Paedon said. “Please, no! I want to make this clear. I don’t want more kids in the family. Nieces and nephews are fine. No more kids with any wives, please!”

Paedon also explained that he wasn’t planning on practicing polygamy despite being raised in that culture. “I’ve known it since I was, like, 7. I’ve known it for most of my life,” he said. “That is not the life I want to live. … If you think it’s right for you, go for it.” He also stressed that that lifestyle was never “forced” on him.

“They have been supportive in just about everything we’ve done,” he explained. “Mariah coming out, they were very supportive. Me joining the army, they were very supportive. … To the best of my memory, I have never been pushed toward [polygamy] — toward anything.”

Paedon also thinks that his mother Christine, who divorced Kody last year, is done with polygamy as well. “She’s honestly done with it, and that’s OK,” Paedon said. “She’s grateful for the sister wives. I think it’s the same thing for the kids. We’re all grateful for it, she’s grateful for it, but it’s just not for us and just not for her anymore.”

Christine spoke candidly about the end of her spiritual marriage to Kody in the final one-on-one special published by Entertainment Tonight. “I just had to be always positive and upbeat and ‘whatever you need’ and ‘absolutely,’” Christine told host Sukyana Krishnan in the clip of her role in her marriage to Kody. “I didn’t mind, it was what I did, it was completely fine…until it wasn’t. All of a sudden, I just realized I couldn’t anymore.” Things completely shifted, the TLC star continued, when her dad asked her at what point she was going to start saying “no” and standing up for herself.

When Christine did start advocating more for herself, she said Kody didn’t like the change. “I think that he heard but he had no idea what to do because I changed so much in the blink [of an eye],” Christine said. “Everything changed and Kody withdrew and then I withdrew and then we just withdrew.” The reality personality also mentioned the time she and Kody spent in therapy, where they discussed “stuff that shocked me completely,” she said.