‘Sister Wives’ Star’s Son Layers Some Shade Amid Drama With Fellow Wives, Kody Brown

Sister Wives star Christine Brown’s son, Paedon, has layered some shade at his father Kody Brown, as well as at Kody’s fourth wife Robyn Brown, amid ongoing drama among the family wives. In a TikTok post, Paedon shared that he’d received a t-shirt with a print that reads, “What. Does. The Nanny. Do?”

This is in reference to an episode of Sister Wives wherein it was revealed that Kody and Robyn, who has become his main wife, hired a nanny to come into their home and work even though they’d implemented strict Covid-19 rules that did not leave much space for family members to visit one another. Having grown frustrated with the circumstances, Christine delivered the aforementioned line, which is now inked into infamy on her own son’s clothing. “[The nanny is] over all the time. She doesn’t go anywhere, her husband’s the only one that does the shopping,” Christine added at the time. “So I don’t understand why Ysabel can’t come over and hang out. She’s devastated.”

Meri Brown was Kody’s first wife. They were married in 1990, and then legally separated in 2014. Janelle Brown was Kody’s second wife, marrying him in 1993. They seem to have separated in late 2020. Christine became wife number three the next year, in 1994. They separated in November 2021. Finally, Robyn married Kody in 2010, making her his fourth wife.

Following their separation, Janelle took to Instagram to reveal that she celebrated Christmas with “almost” all of her children, but without Kody. In a post, Janelle shared a photo of her and children smiling and hugging one another. In the post caption, Janelle wrote, “Had almost all of my kids home for Christmas.” Many of Janelle’s fans and followers commented on the post, with one writing, “Your hair looks beautiful in this photo, Janelle! Hope you’re able to move on and find someone kind! And being on your own with those beautiful kids is plenty anyway.”

Recently, during the series of Sister Wives tell-all specials, Kody and Robyn opened up about feeling on the outside from her fellow wives. “Meri was really hard on Janelle, and then Janelle and Meri were hard on Christine, and then Jenelle, Meri and Christine were hard on Robyn,” Kody said the second special episode. “And Robyn’s going, ‘Well, I didn’t do this to you. I didn’t do this, why are you this way?’ And frankly, other than Meri, I’m not sure that the others would ever want to be her friend.” Robyn then stated that she reached out to Janelle to try and work on their relationship, but was told that Janelle would “have to think about that.”