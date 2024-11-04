‘Basketball Wives’ Stars Trade Jabs Over Cheating Allegations With Husband

Basketball Wives: LA stars Laura Govan and Draya Michele are going at it online following Govan’s interview with Reality With the King’s Carlos King. In the interview, Govan alleged that she befriended Michele in Season 1 of the VH1 reality series. But the friendship derailed, and she turned violent, once she discovered Michele had been intimate with her on-again-off-again boyfriend at the time, Gilbert Arenas.

“When I found out, it was because I was going through some papers at the house, and I saw that he had given her $25,000 and brought her to LA,” Govan reclaimed. “I remember finding the paper, I remember calling my friend and telling her to pick up the kids for me…and I remember going to where she was filming in Hollywood.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to Govan, she interrupted production and attacked Micehele. “I remember showing up and I was not supposed to be filming, and I walked past everybody, and I beat the f**k out of her. And it did not air. They did not want that to air,” Govan explained. “I picked her up by her pu**y and collarbone and threw her, and then I spit on her, and I was trying to get to her even after that. Am I proud of those things? Absolutely not. But, what you’re not going to do is be my friend, don’t be in my face! And from what I heard, you was suckin’ and f**kin’ him at the time!”

In a lengthy response in her Instagram Stories, Michele gave her side of the story, and refused to trash Govan, but wanted to clear her name. “I didn’t mess with anyone’s husband. Let’s be clear that no one was married. Let’s also be clear that the interactions I had with him were years before I was on the show,” she insists. “I did not know her then. And I also did not know her when I agreed to be on the show or her sister. I didn’t even know either of them were going to be on the show so to say the word friend is a huge stretch.”

Arenas and Govan split over a decade ago and have been in and out of court for child support and defamation since. Michele recently welcomed a daughter with NBA star, Jalen Green.