'Sister Wives' Star Mykelti Brown Reveals She Is Pregnant

Two new members of the Sister Wives family are on their way! Mykelti Brown Padron and her husband, Antonio "Tony" Padron, are expecting twins just 14 months after welcoming daughter Avalon. The 26-year-old reality television star, daughter of Christine Brown and Kody Brown, shared the big news on social media Thursday alongside sweet photos with her firstborn and husband.

"WE'RE HAVING TWINS !!!!" wrote alongside a family photo and picture of Avalon wearing a shirt declaring her a future big sister. "Miss Avalon will be a big sister in December (twins come earlier so probably before then)." She added of the pregnancy, "Tony and I definitely weren't planning this or expecting it but we're both excited for our upcoming adventure and all the chaos and love it brings."

The TLC personality was congratulated by many of her followers, one of whom asked, "Does Miss Avalon understand she's going to be a big sister?" The pregnant star answered in response, "She understands something is happening. She touches my stomach A LOT not but I don't think she know it's babies."

Opening up to PEOPLE about preparing for twins, Mykelti said, "I'm extremely excited for the twins to come. Nervous as well especially for the first 18 months of their lives, but it will be a wonderful adventure." Added Tony, "I'm excited about having double the trouble and double the fun." Christine, who announced last year that she and Kody were separating, said she was "so excited" to add two new members of the family.

"I'm so excited, they're going to be such great parents," she told PEOPLE. "I know they're a bit overwhelmed because it's twins, it's a lot of work but I live close, Aspyn lives close." Christine continued, "She's got such an amazing support system, we're all so excited. They've been incredible parents with Avalon and now we get to see them be parents again!"

The twins will be Kody's fourth and fifth grandchildren, as his daughter Maddie Brown Brush is mom to daughter Evangalynn, 2, and son Axel, 4, whom she shares with husband Caleb Brush. Mykelti and Tony tied the knot in December 2016 during a large ceremony featuring more than 400 guests. They followed up their initial reception with a Mexican vintage-themed reception.