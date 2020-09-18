✖

Mykelti Brown Padron and Antonio Padron are going to be parents! The Sister Wives couple announced Thursday that they were expecting their first child. The daughter of Christine and Kody Brown, who tied the knot with her husband in December 2016, revealed the big baby news on Instagram, showing off her baby bump as Tony holds out tiny shoes.

"Tony & I are PREGNANT. We’ve been planning this since we were married almost four years ago," Mykelti captioned the shot. "So happy that it’s finally happened. We are expecting the baby in March 2021. Happy beyond belief and I can’t wait to share another amazing experience with my husband."

"Tony and I have both been looking forward to having a baby since we were first married four years ago," she added in a statement to PEOPLE. "When we found out we were ecstatic. It was so wonderful when we could tell our family and we were so happy they were all excited with us." Tony added, "I’m excited to have another player in our team."

The photo quickly garnered supportive comments from family and friends, including Christine who gushed, "You both will be the MOST FUN parents!! Thanks for making me a GRANDMA again!!" Another follower chimed in, Your mom must be sooooo excited! Such wonderful news congratulations."

This will be Kody's third grandchild, as daughter Maddie Brown Brush is mom to daughter Evangalynn Kodi, 1, and son Axel James, 3, whom she shares with husband Caleb Brush. Evangalynn recently underwent a surgery to amputate her left foot, as she was diagnosed in August 2019 with fibular aplasia, tibial campomelia, and oligosyndactyly (FATCO) syndrome at birth, which affects bone formation in utero. Brush explained on Instagram that her daughter's "left Tibia bone, along with the bowing it had, was also about a 1/3 shorter than her right." She added that while some families "opt for a lengthening surgery," her daughter's "difference was in the grey area of if that was even possible or not.

Brush added that "this was not a light-hearted decision," and explained that she and her husband consulted a number of experts before agreeing to the procedure, including "doctors, prosthetists, other families, and other amputees as we came to the decision we did."