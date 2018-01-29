‘Sister Wives’ Kody Brown Blesses Daughter Mykelti Before Her Wedding

The day before Mykelti Brown tied the knot with Antonio Padron, her father Kody Brown broke down while giving the couple his blessing.

The whole emotional encounter played out on Sunday’s episode of Sister Wives, during which Kody, four times married himself, gave the two advice leading up to their big day.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“My baby girl’s getting married today,” he said, saying he hoped the couple could enjoy their “wedding buzz” without stressing about the things that could go wrong.”

“[Your] wedding’s gonna come together, you guys are gonna do your ‘I Dos’ without a hitch, and even if you have a hitch, if the cake falls over, if drunk cousins come, nothing’s gonna ruin this day for you guys if you two stay connected in each other’s eyes,” he said.

During their wedding planning, fans were tiring of Mykelti and her now-husband, saying they were being spoiled while planning their massive ceremony and reception on their parents’ dime.

“The theme of our wedding is going to be Mexican vintage because I think it sounds cool and what I’m trying to do is bring two cultures together,” Mykelti said during the TLC show’s premiere. “Mexican is Tony, vintage is me. We don’t want to serve a $50 plate for everybody. We’re going to do something simple, inexpensive: a taco buffet.”

When the couple met up with Kody and their wedding planner, however, they found out they aren’t able to bring outside food into their venue. It’s then that they dropped a bomb on Kody, revealing they want to invite 400 guests to their nuptials.

“We want to give Mykelti this awesome wedding but 400 people is a lot. She has to realize somewhere in her mind that that’s really expensive. We don’t want to feel like we’re being taken advantage of,” mom Christine Brown told the camera. “We want to give her the nice awesome wedding the she and Tony want, but 400 people is a lot.”

The wedding planner revealed that an average wedding usually costs about $30 per plate, which with 400 guests, adds up.

“We’re just starting out here but I’m standing here in a bit of shock thinking that we could deal with the reality of 400 people,” Kody said.

Christine let her feelings be known a little more clearly, yelling, “That boy is outrageous!”

But everything clearly went off without a hitch. Mykelti, 20, and Padron, 23, married in December 2016, after getting engaged in June.

“I’m not nervous at all and I can’t wait to spend my life with Tony,” the Sister Wives daughter told PEOPLE the day before the wedding. “I’m most excited about being able to wake up every morning to him and go to bed every night knowing I’m safe in his arms.”

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.