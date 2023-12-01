'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Furious After Former Co-Star Spills Her Personal Turmoil With Kody Brown

Meri Brown is not very happy with what Sister Wives co-star Christine Brown said. In an Us Weekly exclusive first look from this Sunday's episode of the TLC series, Christine revealed that their husband, Kody, claimed he didn't "want Meri to have control over me and power over me anymore." While he and Meri divorced in 2014, the two were in a "spiritual union" and formally announced their split at the beginning of the year. Kody had his ring from Meri melted down.

The ring in question was the Claddagh, the Celtic symbol of love, loyalty, and friendship. He and Meri exchanged the ring at their wedding in 1990. Christine told the outlet in November that the "whole ring thing was so interesting," but she wasn't surprised that Meri noticed Kody was wearing a different wedding band during filming.

In the Us exclusive clip, Meri admitted she was "frustrated" that Christine publicly told her story without her consent. Getting choked up, Meri said that it wasn't "Christine's business to tell. If I wanted to have shared that story in the last 13 years in a public way, I would have done that." Kody had stopped wearing the original ring in 2022 while filming Sister Wives Season 18 and got a new ring, but it was when he and Meri were still in a complicated relationship. Despite the tension surrounding their relationship, Meri still very much seems to not like it when her private details are aired out.

The clip comes from the second part of the Sister Wives One on One special. The first part aired last Sunday, and part three will be airing on Sunday, Dec. 10 with the fourth and final part on Dec. 17. Later this month, TLC will also be airing Sister Wives Look Back (How It Started) on Dec. 24, with Sister Wives Look Back (How It's Going) on Dec. 31. The specials will look at how far the Brown family has come and where they are now. Meanwhile, Sister Wives Talk Back will premiere on Dec. 22 and Dec. 29.

Don't miss part two of Sister Wives One on One airing this Sunday, Dec. 3 at 10 p.m. ET on TLC to get a deeper look into the Brown family drama. Fans can likely look forward to some more emotional conversations and frustration, as what was already shown is likely not even the half of it.