'Sister Wives' Season 19 Trailer Teases 'Total Civil War' in Family After Kody Brown Breakups

Sister Wives is coming back for a brand new season – and it's "total civil war" in the TLC family as Kody Brown navigates the end of his marriages to Christine Brown, Janelle Brown and Meri Brown. Season 19 picks up as Meri and Janelle follow in Christine's footsteps, leaving their marriage to Kody and forging their own path outside of their plural relationship.

"Kody and I are officially done," Meri says in the trailer, which was released by TLC on Tuesday, August 13. "Our marriage is over." The season also explores Meri's decision to appeal to her former church for an official "release" from her marriage to Kody, according to a press release from the network.

(Photo: Sister Wives Season 19 premieres on Sunday, Sept. 15, on TLC. - TLC)

Janelle, meanwhile, is looking to leave her marriage behind without an official release, which for her means moving away from Flagstaff, Ariz., where tensions still linger over the family's Coyote Pass property. "Kody and I have officially said it's not working," Janelle tells Christine in the season trailer, adding that while she's asked Kody to buy out her share of the property so she can move on, "I think I'm going to have to lawyer up."

Kody, however, calls his issues with his ex-wives "such a teenage drama," comparing them to "total civil war" in the trailer. As for his exes' complaints that he didn't love them, Kody declares, "Blame yourself if I don't love you, OK?" Meanwhile, Kody's only remaining wife, Robyn Brown, will have to navigate her unexpectedly monogamous marriage. "I feel like the idiot who got left behind," she laments.

Viewers will also get to see Christine, who left Kody in November 2021, explore the early days of her relationship with now-husband David Woolley. The couple's October 2023 wedding previously aired in a Sister Wives special, but fans can now see Christine and Woolley go from their first-ever date to moving in together and tying the knot during the TLC show's 19th season.

Season 19 of Sister Wives will also show the Brown family coming together to mourn the loss of Kody and Janelle's son, Garrison, who died of suicide at the age of 25 on March 5. "Through the heartbreaking pain, the family navigates this incredible tragedy and comes together to mourn and celebrate his life," TLC shared in a press release.

Sister Wives will return with Season 19 on Sunday, September 15 at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.