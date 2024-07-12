How Pink Played Part in 'Sister Wives' Star Leaving Kody Brown

Sister Wives alum Christine Brown has revealed the important role of pop singer Pink in her personal development following her separation from ex-husband Kody Brown. The reality TV star, now 52, shared her excitement about attending Pink's Summer Carnival tour concert, shedding light on the artist's impact during a challenging period in her life.

Christine took to Instagram on Friday, July 12, expressing her enthusiasm: "We're going to see Pink!! So freaking excited!" She revealed that her current husband, David Woolley, is already a devoted fan of the 44-year-old singer and "has seen her two times already!"

The TLC personality divulged that Pink's empowering anthems formed the backbone of a motivational playlist she relied on during her time in Flagstaff, Arizona. "I have an empowering playlist that I would listen to every single morning in Flagstaff and her songs were a majority of that playlist!" she shared. This period coincided with the tumultuous end of her spiritual marriage to Kody Brown, 55, which they publicly announced in November 2021.

Christine's Instagram post included hashtags of several Pink hits, including "So What," "Just Like Fire," and "Raise Your Glass," hinting at the songs that particularly resonated with her during this transformative phase.

The timing of Christine's musical reveal aligns with her significant life changes. In October 2021, just a month before officially announcing her split from Kody, she relocated from Flagstaff to a duplex in Utah. This move marked the beginning of her independent life away from the polygamist family dynamic that had defined her for years.

Christine's post-divorce journey has been impressive. Early 2023 saw her tentatively stepping back into the dating world, culminating in a Valentine's Day announcement of her relationship with David, 60. Their whirlwind romance led to an engagement in April 2023, followed by a wedding in October of the same year.

The couple's nuptials became a televised event, featured in TLC's Sister Wives: Christine and David's Wedding special in January. In an exclusive interview with In Touch, Christine revealed it was David's idea to share their special day with viewers. She recalled David saying, "Look, you have people that have been watching you for 14 years now and they've been following your story and now you have this romance and you have everything that you wanted. And I think they would appreciate watching it."

David acknowledged the surreal nature of the event, saying, "I thought we were at a royal wedding, and it was like, 'Wait a minute, this is my wedding.' This is weird. Because there was too much attention going on. It was crazy."

While Christine has embraced her new life with David, she hasn't shied away from reflecting on the challenges she faced during her marriage to Kody. In a recent motivational Instagram post, she encouraged her followers to embrace change, even when it seems daunting. "Over the last few years, many people have reached out to me, looking for the courage to make a change," she wrote. "Let this be the day that you step out into the uncomfortable, unfamiliar or even the scary. Change is scary. But we can do scary things."