'Sister Wives' Sets Wedding Special, One-on-One Tell-Alls

Sister Wives has set a wedding special, focusing on the marriage of Christine Brown and David Woolley, amid the new One-on-One tell-alls airing on TLC. The network has annoucned that Sister Wives Christine and David's Wedding (Part 1) will premiere on Sunday, January 7th at 10/9 CT. Part 2 will air the following week, Sunday, January 14th at 10/9 CT.

"After years of struggling in her plural marriage to Kody, Christine Brown has met the love of her life – David Woolley. After a year-long courtship, they are getting married! Set against the majestic red rocks of Moab, Utah, Christine gets the big traditional wedding she has always dreamed of having," reads a synopsis of Sister Wives Christine and David's Wedding (Part 1). A description of part two explains, "Christine Brown and David Woolley are getting married in a lavish ceremony set against the red cliffs of the Utah desert, and you are invited. Christine will finally get the wedding she never had when she became Kody Brown's third wife, decades ago."

The new special reveals come after the premiere of Sister Wives One-on-One (Hour 1), which aired on Sunday night. Sister Wives One on One (Hour 2) premieres Sunday, Dec.3rd at 10/9 CT, followed by Sister Wives One on One (Hour 3) on Dec. 10th and Sister Wives One on One (Hour 4) on Dec. 17th, both also at 10/9 CT.

After the One on One specials, TLC will air Sister Wives Look Back (How It Started) on Dec. 24th and Sister Wives Look Back (How It's Going) on Dec. 31st. These specials will examine how far the Brown family has come, as well as where they are now. There will also be two Talk Back specials in December, with the first — Sister Wives Talk Back (Part 1) — premiering on Dec. 22nd at 9/8 CT. Sister Wives Talk Back (Part 2) will premiere Dec. 29th.

Meri was Kody Brown's first wife. They were married in 1990 and then legally separated in 2014 but remained together. Janelle Brown was Kody's second wife, marrying him in 1993. They seemed to have separated in late 2020 and was confirmed in late 2022 that they are also no longer together. Christine became wife number three the next year in 1994. They split within the last year and Christine has since remarried. Finally, Robyn Brown married Kody in 2010, making her his fourth wife. She is also Kody's only remaining wife, though it has been rumored he is still interested in taking another.