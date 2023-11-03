'Sister Wives' Star Kody Brown Defends Wife Robyn Over Rude Question About Kids

Kody went head to head with a fan who seemed to take issue with Robyn's children not have a relationship with their biological father.

Sister Wives star Kody Brown recently defended his wife Robyn over some rude questions about her kids and ex-husband. In Touch reports that, during an appearance on the Mormonism Live podcast, a caller inquired about Robyn "keeping" the children she shares with David Jessop — her former spouse — away from their father. The caller pointed out that Kody has said in the past that a woman who keeps children from their father is "disloyal."

In response, Kody asserted, "Robyn never did that. He had access to them all the time." The caller cut Kody off and asked if Robyn and David's children are aware that their biological father is currently battling cancer. Kody stated that the kids "have chosen" to not have a relationship with Jessop then firmly added, "This is about somebody else and somebody else's life. I'm not interested in answering that question."

Meri Brown was Kody's first wife. They were married in 1990 and then legally separated in 2014 but remained together. Janelle Brown was Kody's second wife, marrying him in 1993. They seemed to have separated in late 2020 and was confirmed in late 2022 that they are also no longer together. Christine became wife number three the next year in 1994. Finally, Robyn married Kody in 2010, making her his fourth wife. Robyn is also Kody's only remaining wife, though it has been rumored he is still interested in taking another.

Before joining the Brown family in 2014, Robyn was married to Jessop. They wed in 1999 and were together for eight years, until he filed for divorce in 2007. Their split was finalized in 2009, per In Touch. During their marriage, Robyn and Jessop welcomed three children: Dayton, 23, Aurora, 20, and Breanna, 18.

After their split, the court ordred Jessop to pay Robyn $159 per month in child support, for all three children. In the years the followed, Jessop reportedly stopped seeing the children regularly, and at one point contacted Kody about the possibility of stepparent adoption. Had this option been something he would want to pursue, it would mean that Jessop could stop paying child support to Robyn. However, once Jessop learned that allowing Kody to leagally adopt the children would mean that he lost his visitation rights, he chose to abandon the plans.